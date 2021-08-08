Scoreboard for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Toronto 23 Calgary 20
Ottawa 16 Edmonton 12
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Seattle 4
Toronto 1 Boston 0 (7 innings), 1st game
Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 0
Oakland 12 Texas 3
Detroit 2 Cleveland 1
Houston 4 Minnesota 0
Boston 2 Toronto 1 (8 innings), 2nd game
Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 3
National League
Philadelphia 5 N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 3 Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 7 Miami 4
San Francisco 9 Milwaukee 6 (11 innings)
San Diego 6 Arizona 2
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 4 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 3
---
MLS
Atlanta 3 Columbus 2
Orlando City 1 Cincinnati 1
Minnesota 2 Houston 0
New York City FC 2 Toronto FC 2
FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 0 Colorado 0
Portland 3 Real Salt Lake 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2021.
The Canadian Press