Scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (10 innings)
Baltimore 14 Boston 8
National League
Pittsburgh 8 Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 8 Washington 0
---
NFL
Dallas 23 N.Y. Giants 16
---
NHL pre-season
New Jersey 2 Montreal 1
Seattle 3 Edmonton 0
Florida 4 Nashville 3 (OT, First game)
Nashville 4 Florida 0 (Second game)
N.Y. Rangers 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
St. Louis 4 Dallas 0
Los Angeles 2 Vegas 1 (OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.
The Canadian Press