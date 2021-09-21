Scoreboard for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
Monday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4
Kansas City 7 Cleveland 2 (1st game)
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4 Cleveland 2 (2nd game)
N.Y. Yankees 4 Texas 3
Houston 10 L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4 Oakland 2
National League
Cincinnati 9 Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 2
Miami 8 Washington 7 (10 innings)
Atlanta 11 Arizona 4
Interleague
Baltimore 2 Philadelphia 0
---
NFL
Green Bay 35 Detroit 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
The Canadian Press