Scoreboard for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Monday night. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft out of Michigan, had an assist in his NHL debut last Tuesday in a 5-3 loss at Calgary. He scored his first goal on Saturday in the Kraken's 4-3 shootout win over New Jersey. Daniel Sprong, Victor Rask, and Jordan McCann also