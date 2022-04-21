Scoreboard for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 5 Dallas 2
Seattle 3 Colorado 2
Chicago 4 Arizona 3, OT
Vegas 4 Washington 3, OT
---
AHL
Belleville 5 Toronto 4
Utica 4 Cleveland 3
Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 3
Texas 4 Milwaukee 1
Ontario 5 Colorado 3
Bakersfield 4 San Jose 1
Stockton 3 Tucson 1
Abbotsford 5 San Diego 4
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT
(Philadelphia leads series 3-0)
Boston 114 Brooklyn 107
(Boston leads series 2-0)
Chicago 114 Milwaukee 110
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Boston 1
Cleveland 11 Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 1 Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6 Houston 0
Kansas City 2 Minnesota 0
Seattle 4 Texas 2
National League
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 9 Colorado 6
San Diego 6 Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 2 Miami 0
Arizona 11 Washington 2
San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 2
Interleague
Tampa Bay 8 Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
---
