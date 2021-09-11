Scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
Toronto 17 Hamilton 16
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 6 Toronto 3
Detroit 10 Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 4 Boston 3
Kansas City 6 Minnesota 4
Houston 10 L.A. Angels 5
Oakland 10 Texas 5
---
National League
San Francisco 6 Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3
Colorado 11 Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 6 Miami 2
Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 0
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 10 N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10 Cleveland 3
Seattle 5 Arizona 4
MLS
Atlanta 3 Orlando City 0
Portland 1 Vancouver 0
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.
The Canadian Press