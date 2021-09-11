Scoreboard for Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

Toronto 17 Hamilton 16

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 6 Toronto 3

Detroit 10 Tampa Bay 4

Chicago White Sox 4 Boston 3

Kansas City 6 Minnesota 4

Houston 10 L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 10 Texas 5

---

National League

San Francisco 6 Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4 Washington 3

Colorado 11 Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 6 Miami 2

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 0


Interleague

N.Y. Mets 10 N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10 Cleveland 3

Seattle 5 Arizona 4


MLS

Atlanta 3 Orlando City 0

Portland 1 Vancouver 0

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.

The Canadian Press

