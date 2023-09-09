Scoreboard: Friday’s Sacramento-area high school football scores and Saturday’s games

Here’s a run down of Friday night’s high school football games across the Sacramento area and throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section.

Friday’s scores

Folsom 49, Turlock 7

Grant 22, Los Gatos 21

Serra 38, Central Catholic 7

Del Oro 39, Lincoln-Stockton 7

Granite Bay 51, Antelope 14

Pittsburg 10, Monterey Trail 7

Laguna Creek 27, Pleasant Grove 24

Inderkum 35, Cosumnes Oaks 28

Vista del Lago 28, Placer 7

Whitney 36, Heritage 14

Davis 27, Fairfield 26

Twelve Bridges 40, Northgate 0

Roseville 51, Lincoln 7

San Ramon Valley 45, Elk Grove 7

Sutter 14, Bradshaw Christian 7

West Park 34, Tokay 30

Natomas 44, Galt 20

El Camino 24, Kennedy 14

Colfax 22, Union Mine 21

Marysville 14, Gridley 7

East Nicolaus 25, El Dorado 22

Rio Americano 49, Burbank 0

Del Campo 49, Woodland 15

Mesa Verde 82, San Juan 7

Lodi 42, Franklin 18

College Park 49, Oakmont 14

Wheatland 42, Argonaut 6

Center 35, Foothill 0

Woodland Christian 50, Elite 0

Riverbank 17, Florin 6

Delta 42, Millennium 0

Rosemont 27, River City 7

Oakdale 41, Sheldon 6

Mira Loma 48, Western Sierra 6

Chico 36, Yuba City 21

Johnson 50, Highlands 8

Tracy 33, Mountain House 14

Edison 38, Weston Ranch 0

Bear Creek 28, Chavez 21

Rodriguez 53, Bethel 9

Ripon 28, Calaveras 7

Golden Valley 21, Pitman 16

Vanden 45, Freedom 20

California 42, Escalon 21

Winters 49, Rio Vista 16

Sonora 42, Buhach Colony 8

Armijo 35, Sierra 30

Hilmar 8, Atwater 7

Liberty 53, Wood 14

Summerville 42, Big Valley Christian 0

Linden 69, McNair 28

East Union 30, Enochs 7

West 13, Beyer 7

Livingston 40, El Capitan 9

Stone Ridge 80, Mariposa County 7

St. Patrick/St. Vincent 70, Vacaville Christian 0

Saturday’s games

Rancho Cotate at Sacramento, 1 p.m.

Rocklin vs. Manteca at Oak Ridge, 4 p.m.

Clayton Valley Charter at Oak Ridge, 7 p.m.

Christian Brothers vs. Jesuit at Hughes Stadium, 7 p.m.