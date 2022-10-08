Scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022
Friday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Wild-Card Series | American League
(Best-of-three series)
Cleveland 2 Tampa Bay 1
(Cleveland leads series 1-0)
Seattle 4 Toronto 0
(Seattle leads series 1-0)
Wild-Card Series | National League
Philadelphia 6 St. Louis 3
(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)
San Diego 7 New York Mets 1
(San Diego leads series 1-0)
---
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton 18 Saskatchewan 14
---
NHL Regular Season
Nashville 4 San Jose 1
NHL Pre-season
Vancouver 4 Arizona 0
Winnipeg 5 Calgary 3
Detroit 4 Toronto 2
Edmonton 5 Seattle 3
Pittsburgh 7 Buffalo 1
---
ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE
North Bay 3 Kingston 2
Soo 1 London 0
Mississauga 3 Erie 2 (SO)
Oshawa 6 Niagara 3
Ottawa 5 Kitchener 3
Saginaw 7 Sarnia 4
Flint 5 Guelph 3
Hamilton 4 Owen Sound 1
---
WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Saskatoon 5 Brandon 3
Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 0
Winnipeg 5 Regina 2
Swift Current 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)
Kamloops 5 Victoria 2
Medicine Hat 6 Everett 3
Seattle 5 Kelowna 4
Edmonton 3 Spokane 1
Prince George 4 Vancouver 3 (SO)
---
QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
Acadie-Bathurst 7 Cape Breton4
Victoriaville 4 Halifax 3 (OT)
Saint John 7 Charlottetown 4
Baie-Comeau 5 Drummondville 1
Gatineau 5 Val-d'Or 2
Rimouski 4 Chicoutimi 1
Shawinigan 3 Moncton 1
Quebec 4 Blainville-Boisbriand 3
---
NBA Pre-season
Houston 116 Toronto 100
Boston 112 Charlotte 103
New York Knicks 131 Indiana 114
Chicago 131 Denver 113
New Orleans 107 Detroit 101
Miami 111 Memphis 108
Orlando 110 Dallas 105
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.
The Canadian Press