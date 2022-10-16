Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 22 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton hadn't won at McMahon Stadium since July 4, 2004. "I didn't know it was 18 years. I knew it had been a while," Evans said. "We know that this is a tough place to play, man. This was a sweet win.