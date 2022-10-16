Sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Saturday's Scoreboard
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Toronto 28 Edmonton 23
B.C. 40 Winnipeg 32
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Best-of-five series)
American League | Division Series
Houston 1 Seattle 0 (18 innings)
(Astros win series 3-0)
Cleveland 6 New York 5
(Cleveland leads series 2-1)
National League | Division Series
Philadelphia 8 Atlanta 3
(Phillies win series 3-1)
San Diego 5 Los Angeles 3
(Padres win series 3-1)
---
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 3 Vancouver 2
Toronto 3 Ottawa 2
Calgary 4 Edmonton 3
Washington 3 Montreal 1
Florida 4 Buffalo 3
Boston 6 Arizona 3
Detroit 5 New Jersey 2
Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 7 Anaheim 1
St. Louis 5 Columbus 2
Los Angeles 7 Minnesota 6
Dallas 5 Nashville 1
Chicago 5 San Jose 2
Vegas 5 Seattle 2
---
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 3 Rochester 1
Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 2 (OT)
Belleville 6 Laval 3
Cleveland 5 Syracuse 4 (SO)
Rockford 5 Manitoba 4 (OT)
Charlotte 3 Hartford 1
Henderson 6 Tucson 2
Lehigh Valley 3 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2 (OT)
Grand Rapids 8 San Diego 5
Hershey 3 Utica 1
San Jose 3 Iowa 1
Bridgeport 3 Springfield 2
Milwaukee 5 Chicago 2
Texas 5 Colorado 1
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
MLS Cup playoffs
Cincinnati 2 New York Red Bulls 1
L.A. Galaxy 1 Nashville 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2022.
The Canadian Press