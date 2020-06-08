Score up to 60% off during Nordstrom's designer clearance sale

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Summer is almost here, and with the warmer weather comes the perfect opportunity to score mid-year deals on designer and high-end goods.



In case you're in the market for luxury clothing, shoes and accessories, we've got some good news for you! Nordstrom's Clearance Sales event offers shoppers the chance to save up to 60 per cent off on thousands of new markdowns from your favourite labels. Shop endless markdowns from your favourite designers like Isabel Marant, Chloé and Stella McCartney, but you better hurry! Sizes and quantities are selling-out as we speak!



We’ve gathered some of our favourite designer picks so that you can score some of the biggest deals of the year.

Stella McCartney High Top Sneaker

Paying homage to Stan Smith, this sneaker follows a classic route with a traditional high top refreshed with a blush colourway.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $158 (originally $359)

Chloé Mini Faye Day Leather Crossbody Bag

This mini handbag features all the bells and whistles of the classic silhouette that fashionistas know and love, while its off-white leather finish is perfect to wear year-round.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $1,015 (originally $1,450)





Jacquemus Mistral Gingham Tiered Maxi Dress

This feminine maxi-dress features a tiered silhouette and soft pink gingham pattern.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $620 (originally $1,555)

Paperbag Waist Denim Shorts

These denim shorts feature subtle ruffles along the waist for that trendy paperbag look that’s playful with a utilitarian touch.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $200 (originally $500)

Off-White Binder Clip Metallic Leather Crossbody Bag

A shimmering leather crossbody bag finished with the label’s signature logo-etched binder clip.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $470 (originally $1,175)

Acne Studios 2000 Rose Denim Jacket

This pink oversized jacket features a laid-back oversized silhouette with dropped shoulders that’s sure to make summer layering a breeze.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $172 (originally $430)

Cecilie Bahsen Annabella Floral Matelassé Dress

This elongated babydoll dress is designed with floral matelassé fabric which gives it a rich texture — perfect for dressing up and down.

SHOP IT: $466 (originally $1,165)

Manolo Blahnik Tor Ankle Wrap Sandal

This sexy stiletto is made with ribbon-like leather straps that lace-up around the ankle and feature chic braided accents at each side.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $318 (originally $795)

Aquazzura Deneuve Pump



A Meghan Markle-favourite, this classic pump is finished with a statement making bow on each heel.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $300 (originally $750)

Prada Woven Top Handle Leather Bucket Bag

Perfect for the summertime, this Prada bucket bag is made with woven, knotted rope as a playful accent, giving this luxe design a laid-back edge.

SHOP IT: Nordstrom, $2,050 (originally $2,290)





