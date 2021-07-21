Here’s how to score a top-rated cordless spinning mop for $60 off on Amazon

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

What’s cooler than cleaning these days? Basically nothing. Robot vacuums and cordless vacuums are selling like crazy as people pay extra special attention to keeping their space clean.

If your space has hard floors, a cordless spinning mop is the way to go. They are best-sellers at all the major retailers because they make cleaning up messes both big and small super easy. Even better, there’s no need to break your back wringing out a mop over a bucket!

Feeling intrigued by all the high-tech cleaning products available these days? If you’re ready to invest in a cordless spinning mop, head over to Amazon, where this VMAI Cordless Electric Spin Mop is on sale for $149.99, down from $199.99. As if that deal weren’t good enough, there’s a coupon that you can use to save an additional $10.

Cordless Electric Spin Mop, $149.99 (Orig. $199.99)

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

Cordless design aside, some of the other highlights of the spinning mop include wet and dry cleaning capabilities, high-powered dual-spin motors, reusable microfiber cleaning pads and an LED headlight that helps you spot stains and spills.

More than 2,800 shoppers have rated this cordless spinning mop, with many folks saying it’s “easy to assemble,” it’s “lightweight” and it does a “great job.”

If you’re still using an old-fashioned mop, it’s time to get with it. This cordless spinning mop is super efficient, plus it can save you time and energy. $60 off is definitely a great deal, so make the upgrade.

If you liked this story, check out this top-rated travel umbrella.

More from In The Know:

Amazon shoppers really like this magnetic phone car mount that stays put: ‘Planning to buy another one for my other car’

Yes, vaccine card holders are a thing you need before your next trip

Story continues

These No. 1 best-selling pillows are on sale on Amazon: ‘I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying’

These under-$10 biker shorts have over 18,000 ratings on Amazon: ‘Best ones I’ve found’

The post Here’s how to score a top-rated cordless spinning mop for $60 off on Amazon appeared first on In The Know.