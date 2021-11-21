Score a Solo Stove fire pit while they're on sale for up to $200 off at the early Black Friday sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Love the idea of a crackling fire, whether you're in your own backyard or at a campsite? Then it's time you invested in a Solo Stove fire pit. These stainless-steel devices allow you to enjoy a cozy fire virtually anywhere, and with less smoke, too!

If you love the idea of cozy outdoor gatherings all year long, there's a Solo Stove sale going down that you won't want to miss. For a limited time only, all Solo Stove fire pits are on sale for up to 35% off. To be clear, these prices are lowest they ever go, so now is definitely the time to buy one for yourself.

Solo Stove's fire pits come in three different sizes, which means there's an ideal option for every outdoor setup. Using the fire pit is super easy. Just toss in four to six logs and ignite. Not only will the Solo Stove fire pit keep smoke to a minimum, but it will also keep the fire burning for up to 10 hours. And if you've never owned a fire pit, you'll be happy to know that all Solo Stove products come with a lifetime warranty.

Solo Stove's early Black Friday deals will only be available to shop for a few more days, so don't miss out. It's not often that you can score one of these top-rated fire pits for $200 off, so don't delay.

Solo Stove Ranger, $179.99 (Orig. $269.99)

The smallest of all the Solo Stove fire pits, the Ranger is ideal for compact city backyards or for travel in your RV. It only weighs 15 pounds and can accommodate logs up to 12 inches long.

Solo Stove Bonfire, $224.99 (Orig. $349.99)

This medium-sized fire pit is the perfect pick for a regular backyard. Light it up whenever you want to roast marshmallows, hot dogs and more.

Solo Stove Yukon, $399.99 (Orig. $599.99)

If you want to go all-in on a fire pit, the Yukon is Solo Stove's big kahuna. You can toss logs up to 22 inches in this fire pit — just be sure to ignite it in a well-ventilated area with no overhang.

