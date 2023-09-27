Score! Shark’s Popular Robot Vacuum Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon’s October Prime Day is just a few weeks away, and there are already so many early cleaning gadget deals available for shoppers. If you’re in the market for a new floor cleaner, look no further. This popular Shark robot vacuum can do the dirty work for you, and it’s on sale for $150.

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum that can clean your hard floors and carpets all by itself is officially 35 percent off at Amazon. The popular find has more than 10,500 five-star ratings and has been dubbed the “best robot vacuum” by several shoppers thanks to its smart features and powerful suction power. To get started, just press the “clean” button on the top of the device, and get ready for up to two hours of top-tier service.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751

Amazon

$230

$150

Buy on Amazon

The robot vacuum is built with three different brushes to quickly clean dust, dirt, and debris, from hard floors and carpet. Every side of the vacuum is covered with a cleaning brush to ensure no mess is left behind. The robot also has a sleek, low profile design that allows it to easily clean under furniture without getting stuck. Plus, it comes with sensors to ensure it doesn’t fall off stairs or other high areas. One shopper wrote that it “makes life easier” and “climbs over throw rugs [and] thick carpet thresholds, and keeps on cleaning. “

The vacuum also comes with other smart features that allow you to control it from anywhere. You can connect your smartphone to the Shark app to schedule cleanings and start or stop the cleaner from vacuuming at any point. Plus, you can set up your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device for instant voice control access. One shopper wrote that they “love the scheduling function” and were “surprised at what it could crawl over.”

When the vacuum is finished cleaning, it will return to its docking station where it will fully charge itself. Just be sure to empty its bin so it can have plenty of room to pick up all those crumbs, hair, and more during its next use. The vacuum station can fit on any wall in your home, and its compact design leaves plenty of space around it.

The vacuum is great for pet owners and parents, too. One shopper with three dogs and two kids wrote that the “vacuum is a time saver.” They added, “It works amazing on hard floors; I’ve seen it pick up things my vacuum missed.” Another shopper with two pets and a baby wrote, “[It] self docks, is a breeze to empty, and I am always amazed at how much collects in 12 hours,” adding, ”It’s disgusting how bad my floors were before!”

One final shopper wrote, “Well, I wasn't expecting a miracle, but this little vacuum was worth the money I paid to not vacuum myself. I have children over every other day, and this has made my cleanup life way less stressful.”

Ready to try the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for yourself? Be sure to grab it while it’s on sale ahead of this year’s October Prime Day, or continue scrolling to see even more discounted robot vacuums.

