Australia vs England: Live score and latest updates from third T20 - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

12:38 PM

Jos Buttler speaks

We've enjoyed it, making some good strides in Pakistan and came here and continued that form. For everyone, the carrot of the World Cup is close. Got to be careful with conditions. [Chris Woakes was] brilliant. We knew they'd come hard, there was some early swing and he got the rewards.

12:37 PM

Jos Buttler named man of the series

But first up, it's Aaron Finch:

Fielding was good, bowling was really good as well. Credit to England, though, they outplayed us in all three games. Feeling really good, important we take some time to freshen up as a group. Trying to get away from the game for a couple of games and recharge for the World Cup.

12:27 PM

Match abandoned

It hasn't stopped raining and they had to finish play by 10.45pm, east coast time.

No result but England did more than inflict a couple of psychological scars on Australia.

12:19 PM

Play needs to resume by 12.39pm BST

Or it will be a no-result. It is still raining in ACT.

12:15 PM

Tim Wigmore's verdict on England's batting

A chaotic end to the innings – Ben Stokes seemingly not running when he thought his straight drive off Glenn Maxwell was going for four, and then ending up falling down after completing his second run – but, as he grapples with a new role at number four, England will be heartened by Stokes’s 10-ball cameo, which included a pull for six from Maxwell.

Jos Buttler then did his thing to take 22 from a Josh Hazlewood over. Australia need 130 from 12 overs to prevent an England whitewash. England will have to find a way to cope with a wet ball - preparation, perhaps, for what awaits during the World Cup, which is expected to be heavily impacted by the weather.

12:12 PM

OVER 3.5: AUS 30/3 (Smith 7 Stoinis 8) chasing 131 off 12

The rain returns and off go the players but not before Smith hits a handsome back-foot punch at the top of the bounce, pure Richie Richardson, for four off Willey and Stoinis climbs into a short one slanted across him and scythes it behind point for six.

Story continues

Australia need to complete five overs for it to be a match. Their target to win off five would be 52/3, meaning they would need 22 off seven and keep both wickets intact. Should they lose another wicket, the target goes up.

12:08 PM

OVER 3: AUS 18/3 (Smith 2 Stoinis 1) chasing 131 off 12

Maxwell's thighpad earns Australia four but that's the only significant damage from a magnificent Woakes over which includes hitting Smith in the stomach, delivering a slow bouncer that tails in so far it almost grazes Maxwell's gloves, a 74 mph yorker and an 85mph one that beats Smith for pace. Woakes has 2-0-4-3.

12:02 PM

OVER 2: AUS 11/2 (Maxwell 6 Smith 3) chasing 131 off 12

Swing for Topley, too, thumping his first ball into Smith's thigh-pad. The right-handed former captain beats Stokes' throw at mid-off to steal a single. Maxwell winds up and misses but nails the next ball, clobbering the half-tracker over square leg for six.

Topley pitches up but imparts too much swing and it snakes down the legside for a wide. Maxwell pings a drive to cover and can't run but takes one when he bottom edges into his midriff, hobbling down to filch the strike.

11:57 AM

OVER 1: AUS 2/2 (Maxwell 0 Smith 1) chasing 131 off 12

Sensational over from Woakes, hitting a hard length, making the ball talk, zipping it away, tying Smith up and having him grope outside off-stump after dismissing Finch and then Marsh with an absolute ripper.

11:53 AM

Wicket!!

Marsh c Wood b Woakes 0 Two in two for Woakes who is on a hat-trick. Leading edge as he tried to tirn it into the legside. It held its line and loops up to short third man. FOW 0/2

11:50 AM

Wicket!!!

Finch c Brook b Woakes 0 The Australian Cyclops in the commentary box says 'That's so unlucky. There's only one fielder out there." Yeah, right. He hit it on the charge as Woakes cannily pushed it wider straight down the point sweeper's throat and departs for a golden duck. FOW 0/1

11:47 AM

We are the Sherlock Holmes English Speaking Vernacular ...

Village village village 😂



A bit of everything here from Ben Stokes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mkjwrSaCZT — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) October 14, 2022

11:44 AM

ENG: 112/2

Smiles all round for Stokes's slip at the end. Jos Buttler's assault on Hazlewood in the penultimate over has swung the match England's way. We're just waiting for news of the DLS adjustment.

And here it comes ... Australia need 131 to win.

11:42 AM

OVER 12: ENG 112/2 (Buttler 65 Stokes 17)

Stokes tris to give the first two the kitchen sink treatment but drags them off the toe for a two and a single. Buttler cloths the next for two, reaching across outside off stump to loft it over midwcket. He has to fetch the next one two, slapping it over mid-on for two more.

After Buttler shovels a single through midwicket, Stokes belts the cover off the final ball, knocking it straight and thinks it will fly for four. But it's stopped and they only manage a single because after belatedly setting off, Stokes slips as he tries to turn for the second. Maxwell whips off the bails but he has made it back into his ground.

He shouted 'Oh no!' when he saw the fielder, having taken a couple of steps towards the pavilion, assuming it had gone all the way. High comedy.

11:36 AM

OVER 11: ENG 103/2 (Buttler 60Stokes 13)

Hazlewood starts with his Test match line and length. Buttler moves his left leg to the onside, opens his stance and thumps four over mid-off. Overpitched by six inches. Hazlewood goes to back of a length and Buttler pivots to shovel a pull for four.

Hazlewood tries to paint the wide line with a yorker and Buttler leans across to chisel it out fine for four past short third man. He tries another yorker, this one straighter, and Buttler belts it back through the bowler for two. Maxwell, with his sore hand, makes a stunning stop to cut off a boundary off the next ball, square-driven for two by Buttler, who pirouettes to smash a slow bouncer over square leg for six to complete the penultimate over, pumping 22 off it.

Maxwell will bowl the final over.

11:31 AM

OVER 10: ENG 81/2 (Buttler 38 Stokes 13)

Stokes leans back and carts the first ball after resumption over cow corner for six. Maxwell takes a heavy blow on his right hand trying to stop Stokes cross bat swipe down the ground. Boy, that stung but it saved two runs.

11:26 AM

Play will restart in five minutes

England have 14 balls left before Duckworth-Lewis-Sterne, or Frank-Tony-Steven if you're ITK, work their sorcery on the total to make a target.

No bowler can bowl more than three overs now so Pat Cummins has bowled out. Two balls left from Maxwell then one over apiece from two of Zampa, Starc or Hazlewood.

11:21 AM

Mitchell Starc warns Jos Buttler over possible Mankad

Mitchell Starc issued one of his periodic reminders in the fifth over. Tim Wigmore has the story here:

11:17 AM

It has stopped raining

They will resume in about 10 minutes. It's now a 12-over match or a Seventy-two, if you like.

11:11 AM

Mopping up operation back in full swing

Could be as little as a 13-over game when they resume.

10:50 AM

OVER 9.4: ENG 73/2 (Buttler 38 Stokes 5)

Maxwell is going to rattle through an over, forcing the batsmen to do the work with the wet ball. They wind up and try to beat the field but have to settle for four singles off the first four balls and then the rain returns and the umpires take the players off.

10:48 AM

OVER 9: ENG 69/2 (Buttler 36 Stokes 3)

Wade gives Zampa and the batsmen a running commentary, trying to sow the seeds of doubt by adding the word 'Oh' at the beginning of the sentence. "Oh, that was a good ball ... Oh [if] he misses that." Buttler taps two through cover and takes a single in the same vicinity. Stokes gets off the mark working the top-spinner through midwicket then completes a very tight single after steering one down to third man.

10:45 AM

OVER 8: ENG 63/2 (Buttler 33 Stokes 0)

Malan flogs four off Cummins past midwicket for four but falls trying to replicate that shot. Just five off the over.

10:41 AM

Wicket!!!

Malan c Marsh b Cummins 23 Cut his fingers across half the ball, scrambling the seam and taking the pace off. Malan is late on his back-foot heave towards midwicket and sends it skying over mid-off off a leading edge. Marsh hangs on as it falls to Earth. FOW 63/2

10:40 AM

Tim Wigmore reports from Canberra

Back on but there is some more rain forecast for later. Let's hope it just misses Manuka Oval. We've lost three overs, so England won't be messing around; Jos Buttler cutting the first ball back, from Adam Zampa, for four might hint at what's to come in the 10 remaining overs.

10:38 AM

OVER 7: ENG 58/1 (Buttler 32 Malan 19)

Zampa resumes after a 43-minute hiatus. Four balls left. He drops short to Buttler who chops a cut behind square for four. Duckworth-Lewis-Stern will also be used to turn England's total into a target. And the final modification is that only two bowlers can deliver four overs.

Buttler drills the legbreak for two and bottom-edges the much slower flipper through Wade's gait for a single. Malan ends the over working two through midwicket to raise the fifty partnership.

10:33 AM

The match has been reduced to 17 overs per side

England have 64 more balls to face in this T17 or, if you prefer, Hundredandtwo.

10:26 AM

Play will re-start at 10.35am BST

The super-soppers are out. No announcement about any possible deduction of overs yet.

10:24 AM

Fox is giving Mr Cricket some stick ... bants, eh?

I'm not English but I'm part of the England team. I do hope they have a World Cup medal round their necks. Once you're part of a team you build up a soft spot for a side and you want then to do well. Hopefully they will go pretty deep ... we will go pretty deep. I get a bit nervous about what the public thinks and I've had a few traitor calls but that was possibly Howie the loudest (his Fox commentating colleague Mark Howard).

10:21 AM

England's batting coach MIke Hussey speaks

The first day I got the kit I thought, Gosh, can I put this on? But I just like working with players in the nets. I've worked in the IPL but I just like working with players whether they're Australian, New Zealanders, English, Indian ...

They're a white-ball team I've admired for a long time and they're a great group of guys.

10:18 AM

David Warner speaks to Fox

On the possibility of his captaincy ban being lifted:

If it does get overturned then we have to go from there. For me I'm a leader in this team no matter what. It doesn't matter if you've got a C or a VC next to your name. You've got to put your best foot forward and lead by example.

Would you like to be captain?

Look, if it ever presented itself it would be a privilege. For me it's about focusing on the next game and what I have to do for the team. At this point in time that's what I have to do.

10:16 AM

The covers are coming off

There will be quite a mopping up operation needed and hopefully the second shower that was spotted on the radar slides past the Manuka Oval.

10:08 AM

No respite from the rain

If anything it's getting heavier.

09:57 AM

Tim Wigmore's verdict on England's start

England are bidding for their first ever whitewash in a series of three matches or more Down Under. They'd made a good start, too, racing to 49 for one with Dawid Malan looking in exquisite touch. But the rain looks set in, perhaps sparing Australia from some unwanted history.

09:55 AM

It's raining quite heavily now

This part of eastern NSW, northern Victoria and ACT have been drenched for most of the southern winter, suffering dreadful floods in July and again in recent days.

09:44 AM

OVER 6.2: ENG 49/1 (Buttler 25 Malan 17)

Buttler drives past cover's left hand for two but is beaten by the flipper next ball that scoots under his stabby drive. The rain thickens and the umpires take the players off.

They have 20 minutes' grace in the schedule before the number of overs is affected.

Jos Buttler drives for four - Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

09:42 AM

OVER 6: ENG 47/1 (Buttler 23 Malan 17)

Buttler's bat meets the ball perfectly as it arcs through the perpendicular of his drive, caressing it over Cummins' head for four. Cummins goes shorter and Buttler cuffs a pull fine of square leg for a single. Malan is also given one to pull, which he rolls the wrists on for a single. Buttler pulls another for two, decent shot but a well-placed Maxwell saves two as he races round on the rope. Buttler ends the over pinching the strike with a tip and run to midwicket.

Good rebuilding job to finish the Powerplay on 47 after losing Hales.

Adam Zampa is coming on, just as it starts to rain.

09:37 AM

OVER 5: ENG 38/1 (Buttler 15 Malan 16)

Starc returns and, after point stops Buttler's square drive out of the blockhole and costs him a boundary, Buttler beats the same fielder next ball with a scything cut for four. Buttler chisels out another yorker for a single. Malan can't work a couple of fullish balls through the legside infield. Too much swing gives England a wide and then Malan winds into a short ball but cloths it safely over mid on for two.

Australia have played 16 T20Is since the World Cup final.



Bat 1st - 7 games, 2 wins

Bat 2nd - 9 games, 7 wins



A bit strange for Aus to win the toss and bowl first in all 3 games vs Eng when they probably should be exposing themselves batting 1st. — Kieran (@kieran_cricket) October 14, 2022

09:30 AM

OVER 4: ENG 30/1 (Buttler 10 Malan 14)

Lovely shot from Buttler to Hazlewood, all hand speed and years of playing hockey, smearing a good length ball over cover point with a hint of slice for four. Buttler hares two singles with offside taps, Malan takes one with a draggy pull off his pads, then ends the over with a full-blooded swat over mid-on for four.

09:26 AM

OVER 3: ENG 18/1 (Buttler 4 Malan 9)

Inswing for Cummins too, and he strangles his appeal as Buttler gets a thick inside edge into his pads and runs a single. Lyon thinks that Malan is a class act who should still be in England's Test side. He shows why with two boundaries off Cummins, working a half-volley sweetly through midwicket for four. Cummins curses himself for the 'gimme' and bangs one in, Malan pulls it, even though it climbs to eye-level, and cuffs it for four. His timing is wonderful. But Cummins beats him with the last as he tries to dab it down to third man.

Australias David Warner (R) stands behind team mate Steve Smith (C) before the start of the third cricket match of the Twenty20 series between Australia and England - DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

09:21 AM

OVER 2: ENG 9/1 (Buttler 3 Malan 1)

Hazlewood starts on the money, basically bowling just as he does in Tests in England, drawing Hales into no man's land, or 'two man's land' as Kenny Barrington once called it. Malan gets off the mark first ball, walking across to drill a single to mid-off. Buttler plays tip and run with a defensive to mid-off. Fantastic start from Hazlewood, nagging length, persistently accurate, heavy, elbow jarring pace.

09:16 AM

Wicket!!!

Hales c Finch b Hazlewood 0 Hazlewood hits his perfect length, catching Hales neither forward or back to a ball that holds its line as he flashed at it. Finch takes a regulation catch at slip. FOW 7/1

09:16 AM

OVER 1: ENG 7/0 (Buttler 2 Hales 0)

Mitchell Starc takes the new ball, having been rested from duty on Wednesday. He swings it in, too much, and England get underway with 'a sundry', a wide. Buttler uses the shape to glance two off his pads but the next ball almost sneaks between bat and pad, taking an inside edge into his legs to save him.

More long sleeves and sweaters than you usually see on Australians at home. A big hooping inswinger hits Buttler's thighpad and flies past Wade's dive for four leg-byes. Nathan 'Gary' Lyon is in the commentary box. Plenty of objectivity incoming ...

Buttler covers the inswing of the final two balls, the first on the back foot, the second coming forward.

09:09 AM

More on the weather

On BT Sport, Mel Farrell contradicts our own Tim Wigmore: "It's not four seasons in one day. It's four seasons in 15 minutes."

It's dry now, though. Taters but dry. Out come the Australians and England's openers.

08:56 AM

Aaron Finch becomes first Australian to win 100 T20i caps

"We've got to get better at chasing," he says "It's been something that over the last little period we've stumbled a few times. We still think it's the right call on this wicket. All the stats suggest that it is. Steve Smith comes in for Davey [Warner]. Myself and Glenn Maxwell will open today. Maxy's record is as good as anyone's who has played the game. We back him to be able to take it on in the Powerplay."

08:54 AM

Apologies

England have made two changes: Mark Wood also comes in, for Chris Jordan.

Jos Buttler says: "We'd have liked to have bowled purely because we batted first in the previous two. We're treating this as an independent challenge. We want to try and raise the level of intensity again."

08:50 AM

Tim Wigmore reports from Canberra

It’s been a four seasons in a day kind of day in Canberra but it’s now a lovely evening, with the sun out and a good crowd to enjoy this Friday night. England have a rare chance to whitewash Australia in a limited-overs series. They will try to do so without Sam Curran, their star in the series so far – probably a sign that Curran has now forced his way into the first choice XI. It’s a particularly big game for two England players. Chris Woakes is hugely valued for his ability to snare wickets in the Powerplay, but conceded 21 in his two overs in Perth. And Harry Brook, who enjoyed an outstanding tour of Pakistan, will be eager to improve his T20 record Down Under – 57 runs at 6.33 in nine games, including scores of 12 and one so far this series. If England opt to pick a bowler-heavy line-up when Liam Livingstone returns, Brook appears to be England’s most vulnerable batsman.

For Australia, on the day that he has made a huge step towards being able to captain his country again, David Warner misses out with whiplash. Glenn Maxwell will open in an attempt to find some form; Steve Smith, who is not in Australia’s first choice XI for the World Cup, returns at number four.

08:47 AM

Both sides make one change

Steve Smith replaces David Warner for Australia, Chris Woakes comes in for Sam Curran. Still no Liam Livingstone.

Australia Steven Smith, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

08:44 AM

Australia have won the toss

And have put England in to bat. Moeen won five tosses in Pakistan. Jos has lost all three here. Perhaps for the next match they should employ Moeen as a tactical tosser fnar fnar, etc.

08:40 AM

Canberra has been very wet for a while

And there have been showers during the day. But it's dry now, though cold. Hopefully they can get 40 overs in.

08:39 AM

Good morning

Welcome to live coverage of the third T20 between England and Australia, a dead rubber in any other month but a match which, only two days from the start of the World Cup (Namibia take on Sri Lanka on Sunday in the first round), carries greater significance than most bilaterals in this format.

England are in better shape than they have looked since their victory over Sri Lanka in Sharjah last November. Both openers and Dawid Malan are in good nick, Ben Stokes needs a score but is bowling well and fielding typically majestically, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali are in fine fettle, Sam Curran has established himself as a must for the first XI, Mark Wood is bowling like the wind and Reece Topley is a danger with the new ball and mettlesome at the death.

Only Adil Rashid, who will play in the World Cup come what may and has earned that right, and the identity of the other fast bowler are causes for concern unless they are planning on batting Liam Livingstone at seven and getting four overs out of him and Stokes every game.

Moreover they have batted first in both games, set a good score and defended it diligently with some magnificent fielding backing up gritty bowling despite a couple of scares

As for Australia, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell are both enduring untimely slumps, Steve Smith is on the peripheries and his recent record in T20s does not merit a recall to the XI for the tournament, even though he is in the squad and while Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis have almost taken both games away from England, they were unable to hang around long enough to finish the job, which has to be worrying. They are likely to carry on experimenting tonight both with their line-up and the deployment of their bowlers but the defending champions certainly have more problems than the Jos Buttler's side on the eve of a tournament on home soil.