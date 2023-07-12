Score huge savings on our pick for Best Upgrade TV during the final hours of Prime Day 2023

The Sony A95K offers the absolute best picture you can have on a TV, and it's on sale during Amazon Prime.

As we near the end of Prime Day 2023, we're looking back at all the best deals. From kitchen appliances to fashion must-haves and tech, we've seen incredible prices on some of our favorite tested items. That includes a fantastic 20% markdown on the Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD A95K Series—one of the best TVs we've ever tested.

$2,798 at Amazon (Save $701.99)

Ranking as the Best Upgrade TV on our list of Best TVs of 2023 and Best TVs for Gaming, the Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD A95K Series TV is a great buy for anyone looking for world class picture quality. While this is one of the more expensive TVs we've tested, Prime Day is a great time to buy it, considering you can get it for $2,798. That's a savings of $701.99!

When we tested the A95K, we found it to have perfect black levels, helping the picture look brighter. The TV is also one of the brightest OLED models you can buy. These bold and bright colors are noticeable whether you're enjoying your favorite shows or gaming on your favorite devices, and it delivers subtle color gradations without any pesky color banding.

Equipped with an easy-to-use Google-based smart platform, you can easily stream all your favorite tv shows and movies.

Normally priced at $3,499.99, this is one of the priciest TVs we've tested. However, the $701.99 discount makes it quite the deal to shop during the final hours of Prime Day!

Don't delay on purchasing this incredible TV deal! After today, you can expect the price to go back up. Now is the time to save big on one of the best TVs we've ever tested before on the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

