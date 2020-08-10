Score an HP Printer for Your Home Office During This Amazon Sale

From Popular Mechanics

Let’s face it: There’s a good chance you’ll be working from home for the foreseeable future, so now’s a better time than any to upgrade your home office. Sure, you might’ve already picked up a cozy chair, ergonomic mouse, and second screen, but do you have a printer? A printer may not seem like a priority in today’s digital age to some people, but for when you need to sign important papers and don’t have access to your office’s printer, it’s worthwhile to invest in one for your home office setup.

Fortunately, Amazon is slashing the price of a bunch of HP printers today. HP makes some of the best all-in-one printers you can buy with their crisp text quality, vivid colors, and user-friendly interface. Whether you print massive amounts daily for work, or just need a printer for the occasional document to sign, HP is bound to have a model that will deliver.

Admittedly, shopping for a printer can feel like a daunting task. After all, don’t they all practically do the same thing? However, HP’s printers boasts small features that can make working from home a lot easier, such as an Instant Ink subscription to ensure you never run out of ink and the HP smart app for easy, wireless printing.

If you need an advanced printer for all of those work documents, check out the OfficeJet Pro 9025 with speedy printing and scanning capabilities. For a more basic, compact model, consider the OfficeJet Pro 6230. Anyone who likes to hang up their favorite pictures of friends and family will get a lot of use out of HP’s All-in-One photo printer. Or, if you’re looking for a laser printer to really replace your office’s printer, you might want to invest in the HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn with family or roommates who need to print from home too.

With printers in such high demand since we’ve all been working from home, this Amazon sale is a rare chance to complete your WFH setup with an excellent printer for less.

Shop more Amazon sales with slickdeals.



You Might Also Like