Score an extra 20% off your Banana Republic Factory haul during this limited time only sale

Christine Persaud
·3 min read
For a limited time only, shop this Banana Republic Factory sale to score an extra 20% off.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's the perfect time to refresh your spring wardrobe in preparation for the warm weather. Right now, stock up on stylish new threads and save money at the same time with an extra 20% off already-reduced items for women and men at the Banana Republic Factory sale. The sale is only available through Monday, February 28 at 11:59 pm PST, so you'll want to add to cart sooner rather than later and avoid missing out.

With everything online at Banana Republic Factory already up to 50% off, the extra 20% applies to most items and can save you even more on your next fashion haul. Though some exclusions apply, including categories like leather, cashmere, baby apparel and accessories, clearance and gift cards, there's still plenty to choose from to save big on. Plus, with free shipping on orders of $50 or more, and the discount applied automatically at checkout (no coupon codes needed!), you can easily shop for a whole new spring look from the comfort of your couch.

Walmart Sale: Walmart+ members can get access to Black Friday-level discounts during this exclusive sale

Patagonia Winter Sale: Score epic deals on the outdoor gear you need while supplies last

Consider the Banana Republic Forever crew-neck sweater, a gorgeous look for spring that's already marked down from $49.99 to $29.99. Tack on the extra 20% off for a total savings of $26 and a final price of $23.99. Available in a variety of colors, the lightweight sweater is perfect for cooler days and nights with or without a jacket. It hits right at the hip, making it perfect to pair with jeans or a comfortable pair of chinos. Made of a cotton, Lenzing Ecovero viscose blend, it's fully machine washable so you don't have to worry about adding to those dry cleaning bills.

Shop the Banana Republic Factory sale and take an extra 20% off your purchase.

Spring is the perfect time to break out a casual, comfortable and cool pair of ankle pants to let your legs breathe and show off your chic new Mules, sneakers or flats. The Banana Republic Sloan comfort stretch slim ankle pants are a stylish option, down from $80 to $48 in the sterling gray color, plus an additional 20% off applied at checkout for a total of $38.40, saving you $41.60 off the original price tag. Sizes range from 0 to 20 and come in regular, tall or petite so they'll fit just right. We suggest using the handy size guide to figure out the best fit based on your body type and height. The mid-rise pants are straight through the hip and thigh, have slim leg openings and are made from a blend of rayon, cotton and spandex for just enough stretch.

Looking for new fashions from work-friendly attire to casual wear for both men and women? Check out our favorite picks from the Banana Republic Factory sale below.

The best deals at the Banana Republic Factory sale

Women's clothing and accessories

Mens' clothing and accessories

​​​​​​​Shop the Banana Republic Factory sale.

