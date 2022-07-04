Score epic July 4th tech deals on Apple, Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG

Ryan Waniata
·3 min read
Save big on laptops, headphones, TVs and more with these incredible 4th of July tech deals.
Save big on laptops, headphones, TVs and more with these incredible 4th of July tech deals.

The 4th of July is finally here and we're celebrating with a summer shopping spree on all our favorite tech essentials. In honor of the nation's birthday, tons of customer-favorite retailers are dishing out epic 4th of July tech deals on laptops, headphones, TVs and so much more. We rounded up the best of the best to help you snag the hottest tech for less.

Whether you’re shopping for the best TVs, the best laptops or an awesome pair of headphones, we found tons of gadgets that offer firework savings from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

The best 4th of July deals you can shop

Here are our top 5 favorite 4th of July deals you can shop right now, including the LG C1 OLED TV and Apple AirPods Pro.

  1. Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $199.98 (Save $49.02)

  2. Apple Watch Series 7 at Amazon for $329 (Save $60)

  3. HP Envy X360 2-in-1 15-inch at HP for $849.99 (Save $310)

  4. LG 65-Inch C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV at Best Buy for $1,599.99 (Save $300)

  5. Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 at Best Buy for $1,799 (Save $200)

4th of July 2022: Shopping guide

The best 4th of July TV deals

Upgrade your visuals by shopping 4th of July markdowns on smart TVs at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.
The 4th is a great time to look for a serious deal on a seriously great TV. After scouring the web, here are the top deals we've found.

The best 4th of July headphones deals

Save big on headphones from Apple, Beats and Samsung for 4th of July.
A great deal on a great pair of headphones will make your 4th of July celebration all the sweeter.

The best 4th of July laptops deals

Pick up a new laptop for an incredible price this 4th of July.
A great laptop is an essential tech accessory, especially if you're headed to school in the fall. We've found the absolute best deals around to help you get a great price on a great new machine.

The best 4th of July tech accessories deals

Save big on wearables and other tech accessories this 4th of July 2022.
From smartwatches to tablets, these are some of the best tech accessories on sale right now for 4th of July.

When is the 4th of July?

Independence Day is today, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. We usually see deals erupting before and after the 4th, however, so we'll be updating this post throughout the holiday weekend to find you the very best tech deals on the web.

What tech deals can we expect on the 4th of July?

This 4th of July you can shop tech deals on TVs, headphones, laptops and so much more. We went bargain hunting and found popping price cuts on top-notch tech brands at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. If you want to be the first to know about all the latest 4th of July tech sales, just be sure to keep a close eye on this post.

What should I shop during the 4th of July?

We've rounded up the best deals across tech categories, so what you should shop really depends on what you need. Headphones and TV deals are a go-to for most folks, as they're among the most useful and rewarding upgrades, but you can't go wrong with a new laptop or accessory either. That's especially true if you're heading off to school in the fall.

