Score early Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals on Adidas, Levi's, Ugg and Barefoot Dreams

Hannah Southwick, Reviewed
·3 min read
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner and we have all the best early fashion deals you can shop right now.
Get ready to save in style. While Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, you don't have to wait to fill your cart (and closet) with discounted fashion finds. As part of its early Prime Day deals, the online retail giant has already dropped several sales on top-rated styles.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on wardrobe staples or try designer brands for less, we’ve rounded up several early Amazon Prime Day fashion deals you can score right now. Here’s everything you need to know about the sales happening ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Early Amazon Prime Day women's clothing deals

From discounted denim to an oh-so-cozy caftan, find your new go-to style among the early Prime Day women's clothing deals.

Amazon's exclusive brands offer major savings for Prime Day.
Early Amazon Prime Day men's clothing deals

Whether you’re hitting the gym or the beach, refresh your closet for summer with these early Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing.

Beat the heat with summer-ready early Amazon Prime Day deals on men's clothing.
Early Amazon Prime Day shoe and accessory deals

Score stylish shades or a pair of fresh kicks before Prime Day kicks off.

Get a step up on Prime Day with early footwear deals.
What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is the—ahem—prime time to score discounts on Amazon. The annual two-day sale includes major price drops on popular items from major retailers and small businesses alike. With new deals dropping regularly during the 48-hour sales event—across categories ranging from home and tech to fashion—there are plenty of ways to save.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Prime Day deals available today. During the two-day sale, many deals won’t last the full 48 hours so be sure to shop quickly if something catches your eye.

What fashion deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Start making space in your closet: During Prime Day 2021, we saw deals on top brands including Ugg, Adidas and Reebok, in addition to major markdowns on Amazon’s in-house fashion brands.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon’s Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you’re not already a member, subscribe today to earn access to the Prime Day savings, plus plenty of everyday perks including Prime Try Before You Buy for clothing shopping. New members receive a 30-day free trial.

If you’re not a Prime member, there are plenty of competing Prime Day sales to peruse. Amazon’s competitors—including Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Walmart and more—have historically offered sales around the same time as Prime Day.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

