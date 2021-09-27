Score a Cuisinart cookware set for 64% off on Amazon — it has 6 pots and pans for less than $160

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just moved into a new apartment? Here’s a deal you don’t want to miss. For a limited time only, this Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set is on sale for more than 60% off on Amazon. To put that in perspective, it was originally $450 but is now less than $160. What are you waiting for?

Cuisinart 77-11G Chef's Classic Stainless 11-Piece Cookware Set, $159.99 (Orig. $450)

Buy Now

When it comes to quality cookware, Cuisinart makes some of the best in the game. Not only are the pots and pans in this set versatile enough to make everything from soups and stews to chili and chicken breast, but they last a really long time, too.

Amazon shoppers are huge fans of this Cuisinart Cookware Set. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 3,200 ratings. In the comments, customers talk about how the pans are “good quality” and “easy to clean.”

It’s not clear how long this Cuisinart Cookware Set will be on sale, so your best bet is to just grab it now. It’s an incredible deal, and you’ll definitely get tons of use out of it.

P.S. Here's another awesome Cuisinart cookware set that's also on sale right now. It's an Amazon Choice product that includes 12 pieces, and it's 60% off.

