Score the Casper Element Mattress at a great price during Amazon Prime Day

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's Amazon's biggest sale of the year, and your chance to score serious savings on anything and everything, from Echo speakers to a new TV. Other big ticket items, like mattresses, are marked down for the sale. And don't fret if you're not a Prime member—there's still time to get in on the deals and steals. Sign up for Prime and you can access the sale during a 30-day free trial.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Casper is one of the early, and iconic, bed-in-a-box brands that many swear by. Reviewed's editor in chief, Dave Kender, is a big fan of the brand himself. The Casper Element is the company's budget model, but during Prime Day you can save another 20% off of all of the Element mattresses. So a twin mattress is down to $316 from $395, the cost of a queen is down to $476 from its $595 start, and a king will cost you just $636, saving you $159 off of its original $795 price.

The Element is a newer model, having rolled out earlier this year, but thousands have already given it glowing reviews on the Casper website, and it holds a 4.6 star rating on Amazon. The mattress is made with two pieces of foam, a perforated top layer to improve airflow and prevent you from getting hot overnight, atop a durable base that keeps you from sinking too deep into the bed. If in the end you find the mattress just isn't quite right for you, Casper has you covered with their 100-night trial.

If you're on the market for a new mattress, but hesitant to fork over the big bucks, score this deal and upgrade your mattress for less—just remember, Prime Day ends soon, and so will this great deal.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Score a Casper Element Mattress at a great price during Amazon Prime Day