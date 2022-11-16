Score the best Amazon Black Friday deals on Bowflex, All-Clad, Bissell and HP

Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more.
Shop the Amazon Black Friday sale for deals on earbuds, fitness watches, fashion essentials and so much more.

Black Friday 2022 is a little more than a week away, making it the perfect time to score early Black Friday deals at one of the world's biggest retailers: Amazon. People can find everything from long-lasting cookware to advanced robot vacuums at some of the lowest prices on the web. With that in mind, Amazon is offering a plethora of early Black Friday deals on everything you need for the holidays and beyond.

10 best Amazon deals you can shop ahead of Black Friday 2022

Some of the biggest early Black Friday discounts are selling fast—shop these top 10 deals while you still can and snag savings on All-Clad cookware, iRobot robot vacuums, Revlon hair tools and more.

  1. Save up to 20% off All-Clad Cookware

  2. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 from $48.43 (Save $16.50 to $21.56)

  3. Renpho Eye Massager with Heat for $66.87 with on-page coupon (Save $63.12)

  4. Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (Save $50)

  5. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $109.59 (Save $14)

  6. HP 21.5-Inch P22va G4 1080p Computer Monitor for $119.99 (Save $30)

  7. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $175 (Save $100)

  8. Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for $179.95 (Save $70)

  9. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $639 (Save $160)

  10. Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,297.99 (Save $400)

10 best Amazon early Black Friday deals under $100

Take advantage of our favorite affordable early Black Friday deals at Amazon and enjoy big savings on JBL headphones, must-have streaming devices and so much more.

  1. Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2-Pack for $17.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)

  2. Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser for $22.09 (Save $13.90)

  3. Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 (Save $25)

  4. JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones from $29.95 (Save $20)

  5. Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse for $39 (Save $40.99)

  6. Oral-B Smart 1500 Electric Toothbrush for $49.99 (Save $30)

  7. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $68.31 (Save $26.36 to $31.68)

  8. MOOKA B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $69.97 with on-page coupon (Save $40.02)

  9. Luna Adult Weighted Blanket 15-Pound for $79.97 (Save $10.02) 

  10. Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastodon Blaster for $89.93 (Save $10.06)

All the Amazon Black Friday deals

  1. Tech deals

  2. Home and garden deals

  3. TV deals

  4. Smart home deals

  5. Toy deals 

  6. Laptop, PC and tablet deals

  7. Fashion deals

  8. Furniture and mattress deals 

  9. Kitchen deals 

  10. Lifestyle deals

Tech Amazon Black Friday deals

From streaming devices to smartwatches, you can find incredible deals on all the tech you need today at Amazon. We found the best early Black Friday discounts on JBL, Apple and HP.

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.

Home and garden Amazon Black Friday deals 

Updating your furniture and household essentials doesn't have to be expensive, right now you can scoop steep savings on everything from mattresses to robot vacuums at Amazon. With early Black Friday deals available across all categories, you can furnish every room in your home for less ahead of the holidays.

Save on air purifiers, weighted blankets and more home essentials for Black Friday at Amazon.

TV Amazon Black Friday deals

If you're after movie theater-quality visuals at home you can scoop epic markdowns on best-in-class TVs with Amazon's Black Friday markdowns. Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG and TCL now.

Get a new smart TV for less during Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Smart home Amazon Black Friday deals 

Update your home in a big way by shopping Amazon Black Friday deals on smart bulbs, security cameras and high-tech light bulbs. Browse Black Friday-level markdowns on Kasa devices and more.

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.

Toy Amazon Black Friday deals

No need to wait until Black Friday 2022 to shop for must-have holiday gifts for your youngsters. Shop deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise right now.

Give your kids something fun this holiday with these Amazon Black Friday toy deals.

Laptop, PC and tablet Amazon Black Friday deals

Whether you need a device that can handle your favorite video games or your work-from-home schedule, we found tons of deals on laptops, PCs and tablets available now at Amazon. Enjoy early Black Friday savings on Samsung and Apple products today.

Score powerful laptops at budget-friendly prices at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Fashion and beauty Amazon Black Friday deals 

Find fall fashion essentials for the whole family at wallet-friendly prices during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Enjoy deep discounts on Levi's, Champion and more today.

The updated Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus has more functions and better portability than other hot air brushes.

Furniture and mattress Amazon Black Friday deals

Upgrade your sleeping situation and get your home ready for holiday entertaining with steals on mattresses and home furnishings at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

This budget-friendly end table is one of many furniture pieces available from Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

Kitchen Amazon Black Friday deals 

Gear up for Thanksgiving by shopping deals on cookware, kitchen appliances, cooking gadgets and more. Save on Lodge skillets, Instant Pot pressure cookers and even our favorite espresso machine ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Head to Amazon for deals on espresso machines, cookware sets and more.

Lifestyle Amazon Black Friday deals 

Take advance of some of the best prices we've ever seen on top giftable products, including an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a Renpho eye massager.

Upgrade your self care routine with this Amazon deal on a customer-favorite eye massager.

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October. Today, you can shop tons of early Black Friday sales at Amazon for deals on kitchen gadgets, home goods, smart tech and more.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially at Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

