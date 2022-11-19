Score Beats noise-canceling earbuds with 32,000+ perfect Amazon ratings for just $100 right now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Black Friday hasn't officially started, but Amazon has already dropped major deals on sought-after tech ahead of the shopping weekend. And if you are in the market for a new pair of wireless headphones, you can score some high-quality noise-canceling earbuds marked down right now.

The Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, which have racked up more than 32,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, are currently 33 percent off, on sale for $100.

These earbuds allow you to truly personalize your listening experience, as you can choose between two distinct listening modes: active noise canceling (ANC) and transparency mode. While ANC mode blocks out all unwanted external noises, transparency mode allows you to hear your surroundings thanks to its external facing microphones.

And whether you are working out listening to music, commuting and firing up a podcast, or passing the time playing a game, the wireless earbuds support spacial audio as well for a true surround sound experience.

Thanks to the fact that the best-selling earbuds have three ear tip sizes to choose from, you can easily find the right fit for your ears. Plus, the sweat and water-resistant Beats are available in five colors — red, black, white, moon gray, and ocean blue — to further add a touch of personalization. They offer up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge and the pocket-sized charging case provides an additional two charges, for a combined 24 hours of blissed-out listening.

Buy it! Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com

Compatible with Apple and Android devices, the earbuds feature simple one-touch pairing with Bluetooth devices. For Android users, you can download the Beats app to gain access to features like built-in controls, battery levels, and firmware updates. Have an Apple device? Those same features are already built into the iOS, so you can activate Siri hands-free just by saying "Hey Siri." Even better, the headphones automatically pair across all of your Apple devices for a seamless listening experience.

Overall, Amazon shoppers are "super impressed" and "very pleased" with the sound quality of these Beats. One shopper even detailed how they've accidentally dropped and washed the headphones, and they're still working just fine. "These earbuds are incredible… they still work as they did the day I got them," they shared and added, "I'm pretty sure they are indestructible."

Some shoppers have said they prefer these headphones over other earbuds, too. "These headphones work really well. In fact, I would say these are better quality than AirPods," a five-star reviewer wrote.

For $100, you can't go wrong with these wireless Beats earbuds. Shop the early Black Friday deal at Amazon now.

