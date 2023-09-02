Score! Apple’s Popular Airpods Are Under $100 This Labor Day at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

No wires? No problems.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Along with your keys, phone, and wallet, your headphones are now an essential item to grab on the way out of your home. And if you’re looking to splurge on a new pair, you’re in luck. That’s because Apple’s popular Airpods are on sale for under $100 this Labor Day weekend.

Apple’s Second Generation Wireless Earbuds are up to 23 percent off for a limited time thanks to Amazon’s Massive Labor Day Sale. If you’re an owner of a smartphone, laptop, or iPad, these headphones can instantly connect to Bluetooth on your smart device and play your favorite music, podcasts, or movies. Just place the earbud in your ear, select your device, and press play. Several shoppers say the headphones provide amazing audio quality that create a “clear and crisp sound.”

Amazon

$129

$99

Buy on Amazon

The Airpods wirefree design lets you enjoy content without being confined to holding the phone. You can use one or both pods while your phone is in your bag, pocket, or even another room. Whether you’re running errands, working, or traveling, they’re an easy way to effortlessly listen to audio without having to play it aloud. One shopper wrote that the headphones “redefine the earbud experience” and later added that they “set a new standard for convenience and sound quality.”

The Apple Airpods have a battery life of up to 24 hours and reviewers confirm they can “last for hours on a single charge.” When the Airpods are running low on battery, just place them into the case to quickly recharge. The case itself houses battery power and can be juiced up once you’re near a power outlet. Shoppers use them all-day long for phone calls, video chats, and so much more.

With more than 515,800 five-star ratings, it’s clear to see that the Apple headphones are a popular choice among many Amazon shoppers. Along with its great quality and convenience, the earbuds have self-detecting motion sensors, are compatible with Siri, and can connect to multiple smart devices. One customer wrote that “they are far superior to any other headphones” and another shopper added, “[This is] the best product I never knew I needed, but can’t live without.”

Story continues

One final shopper wrote, “I am absolutely obsessed. These headphones fit in the ear perfectly. They are lightweight and I forget that I have them in most of the time.”

Ready to change the way you hear your music and podcasts? Grab the Apple Second Generation Airpods while they’re on sale under $100 this Labor Day, or continue scrolling through to see even more discounted Apple finds.

Apple Airpods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon

$549

$477

Buy on Amazon

Apple Airtag Four-Pack

Amazon

$99

$89

Buy on Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro Second Generation

Amazon

$249

$219

Buy on Amazon

Apple iPad Ninth Generation

Amazon

$329

$279

Buy on Amazon

Apple Earpods Headphones with Lightning Connector

Amazon

$29

$17

Buy on Amazon

