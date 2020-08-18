Shopbop's sale on sale has up to 70% off — but only for a limited time

Want more summer fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
When it comes to scoring the best and biggest fashion deals of the year, there’s no better time to shop than right now — all thanks to the endless offerings of end-of-season sales.
With the change of weather and trends, retailers are looking to seamlessly transition into the new season by pushing out past-season colours and limited-time styles while also promoting their most-anticipated sales, ultimately giving you more options to choose from to rock now and beyond what's left of patio season.
Aside from Coach's summer sale and Nordstrom's Anniversary event, another sale to keep an eye out for its Shopbop current sale's. For a limited time, shoppers can score up to 70 per cent contemporary, editor-approved labels like Staud, Isabel Marant and more by taking an additional 25 per cent off with the promo code TAKE25 at checkout.
To shop our favourite styles, scroll through our picks below.
Staud Ash Dress
Made with a bubble hem and printed, bright-green fabric, this off-shoulder STAUD dress is a colourful number for a sweet and bold statement.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $109 (originally $363)
Veronica Beard Jean Denim Pouf Sleeve Jacket
Inspired by the iconic trucker style jacket, this playful twist is enhanced with a cropped length and elongated puff sleeves.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $197 (originally $526)
A.L.C. Hudson Top
A crisp and collarless button-down, its workweek-ready silhouette works just as well on the weekend with a pair of skinny jeans.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $117 (originally $390)
Veronica Beard Nora Dress
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $196 (originally $564)
Rachel Comey Slim Legion Jeans
Weekend-ready, these subtle, frayed jeans feature raw hems that lend a laid-back feel to its cropped and flared silhouette.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $137 (originally $456)
Isabel Marant Etoile Raluni Trousers
Your bootie’s best friend, these chic pair of A chic pair of Isabel Marant Etoile pants are perfect for work and play.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $189 (originally $360)
GANNI Silk Stretch Satin Blouse
Crafted with silk, this balloon sleeve blouse adds a romantic touch to your weekend wardrobe.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $223 (originally $496)
Reformation Noha Dress
Perfect for the ultimate jet setter, this charming mini dress is accented with an allover postcard print.
SHOP IT: Shopbop, $137 (originally $196)
