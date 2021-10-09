Score up to 70% off—plus free shipping—at Coach Outlet this weekend only
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Coach Outlet is hosting its Fall Event sale, offering an extra 15% off Coach purses, sweatshirts, accessories and more. Top-rated finds are already marked down up to 70% off, but you can snag an additional 15% savings on select styles over the holiday weekend. Even better? Add the code FREESHIP to unlock free shipping on your order.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
Dozens of Coach purses are less than $100 during the seasonal sale. If you need a roomy new tote, the classy Zip Top Tote is 64% off right now, down to just $99. For a more compact choice, the Bennett Crossbody is down 70% to just $83.40.
Whether you need a new watch or a new satchel bag, Coach Outlet has massive savings across the board. Here are the best finds at the Coach Outlet Fall Event sale:
Crossbody bags
Get the Coach Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody for $84.15 (Save $143.85)
Get the Coach Saddle Bag With Horse And Carriage for $119 (Save $231)
Get the Coach Georgie Saddle Bag In Signature Chambray for $175 (Save $175)
Satchels, shoulder bags and totes
Get the Coach Serena Satchel In Signature Canvas for $98.40 (Save $229.60)
Get the Coach Horse And Carriage Tote 27 With Horse And Carriage Dot Print for $111.52 (Save $216.48)
Get the Coach Prairie Satchel In Colorblock Signature Canvas for $128.52 (Save $249.48)
Get the Coach Hallie Shoulder Bag for $135.32 (Save $262.68)
Get the Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas for $139 (Save $211)
Clutches and wallets
Get the Coach Large Corner Zip Wristlet In Colorblock With Horse And Carriage for $40.12 (Save $77.88)
Get the Coach Large Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Jacquard With Stripes for $39 (Save $79)
Get the Coach Long Zip Around Wallet In Colorblock for $79.73 (Save $188.27)
Get the Coach Slim Trifold Wallet In Signature Canvas for $87.50 (Save $162.50)
Get the Coach Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas for $100.80 (Save $67.20)
Clothing and accessories
Get the Coach Horse And Carriage Pilot Sunglasses for $82.02 (Save $110.98)
Get the Coach Integration Flower Sunglasses for $82.02 (Save $110.98)
Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Coach Outlet sale: Get 70% off plus free shipping at the Fall Event