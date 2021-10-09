Score up to 70% off—plus free shipping—at Coach Outlet this weekend only

Coach Outlet is hosting its Fall Event sale, offering an extra 15% off Coach purses, sweatshirts, accessories and more. Top-rated finds are already marked down up to 70% off, but you can snag an additional 15% savings on select styles over the holiday weekend. Even better? Add the code FREESHIP to unlock free shipping on your order.

Dozens of Coach purses are less than $100 during the seasonal sale. If you need a roomy new tote, the classy Zip Top Tote is 64% off right now, down to just $99. For a more compact choice, the Bennett Crossbody is down 70% to just $83.40.

Whether you need a new watch or a new satchel bag, Coach Outlet has massive savings across the board. Here are the best finds at the Coach Outlet Fall Event sale:

Crossbody bags

Coach crossbody bags are on sale during the Fall Event 2021.

Satchels, shoulder bags and totes

Tote bags are under $100 at Coach Outlet right now.

Clutches and wallets

Coach wallets and wristlets are an extra 15% off this weekend.

Clothing and accessories

Trench coats, watches and scarves are on sale during the holiday weekend.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Coach Outlet sale: Get 70% off plus free shipping at the Fall Event