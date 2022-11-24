Score up to 70% off bras, underwear and loungewear from Thirdlove this Black Friday

Jada Kennzie, Reviewed
·3 min read
Get up to 70% off bras, underwear and loungewear at Thirdlove this Black Friday.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

With Black Friday right around the corner, the deals have already started rolling in. Thirdlove has a wide variety of high-quality bras, underwear and loungewear for women of all shapes and sizes. The popular retailer is now offering savings of up to 70% off for Black Friday. You can also get an additional 25% off and free shipping when you spend $150. Just be sure to use the discount code TL-BF25 to take advantage of the extra savings.

Shop the Thirdlove Black Friday sale

Save up to 70% on Thirdlove's high-quality bras for Black Friday.
Thirdlove is one of our favorite online bra brands. Its high-quality products are loved by many, with the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra receiving tens of thousands of high ratings. We tested it and rated it one of the best T-shirt bras of 2022. We love it for its comfortable material, firm underwire and padded back hook tab for additional comfort. The bra is size-inclusive, with band sizes ranging from 32 to 44 and cup sizes from A to H. It's now on sale for $65, a $7 discount from the $72 original price.

Aside from bras and underwear, Thirdlove also has high-quality loungewear options. Its Flannel Pajama Set is one of the best gifts to give your girlfriend this holiday season, and you can get it for Black Friday for just $70, a 45% discount off of its usual $128 price tag. Be sure to score Black Friday discounts on the best Thirdlove products now through November 27.

Shop the Thirdlove Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Thirdlove Black Friday sale: Save up to 70% on bras and loungewear

