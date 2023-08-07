Score 51% off this popular ThisWorx car vacuum at Amazon

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Need your car cleaned up before you head back to school? We have the perfect car essential for you. Avoid the mess and get the ThisWorx 12-volt car vacuum on sale for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen right now at Amazon. The best-selling portable car vacuum cleaner will fit into tight spots with ease and leave your car looking spotless.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon is currently offering the top-rated vacuum in the black color for 51% off when you select the on-page coupon, bringing the price down from $39.99 to just $19.26—a $20.73 markdown. The popular vacuum cleaner comes with a carrying bag, a cleaning brush for the vacuum's filter and three attachments to help you clean even the hardest-to-reach areas.

ThisWorx says the 12-volt vacuum has 110 watts of cleaning power that can be accessed through the auxiliary outlet of most cars and trucks. Lightweight and small in size, it features a washable double filter and a large bin capacity to trap ash, dust and food spills from car floors and seats. The cherry on top is its integrated LED light found between the motor base and the bin that helps illuminate the darker parts of your car.

No matter the state of your car, the ThisWorx 12-volt vacuum is ready to clean it up. Be sure to buy now before this Amazon deal gets sucked away.

