Scorching Yankees look for sweep of Rockies

The differences between how things are going for the Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees are starkly different and on display this weekend.

While it is another successful series for the Yankees, it has been a lost weekend for the Rockies and the continuation of a lengthy slump.

The Yankees attempt to get their sixth straight win and complete a three-game sweep of the Rockies on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the finale of an interleague series.

The Yankees have outscored the Rockies 19-7 so far and are hitting .357 (15-for-42) with runners in scoring position in the last five games. They followed up an 8-2 win Friday by scoring five times in the second, taking a nine-run lead in an 11-5 victory Saturday afternoon on a day when they did not hit a homer.

Edwin Encarnacion has seven RBIs in the series after hitting a grand slam Friday and driving in three runs Saturday. Former Colorado infielder DJ LeMahieu had three hits Saturday and leads the American League with a .334 average.

"Everybody likes to think we're the bombers but this team's been doing even without home runs," Yankees catcher Austin Romine said after New York produced 14 hits. "It just shows you that we can keep the line moving, get base hits when we need them."

New York heads into Sunday with 23 wins in its last 29 games and is 14-0-1 in its last 15 home series since dropping two of three to the Chicago White Sox from April 12-14.

Colorado is on a six-game losing streak after scoring all of its runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Trevor Story, a three-run homer by Nolan Arenado and an RBI single by Ian Desmond.

"I'm a little bit uncomfortable right now, and it's been a grind," Arenado said. "I've hit some balls hard lately, with nothing to show for it, so that felt good."

The Rockies also are 2-13 in their last 15 games since June 30. During those games, opponents are outscoring Colorado 119-64 and its pitching has allowed double-digit runs five times, with three of those games occurring in its current losing streak.

New York's James Paxton (5-4, 3.94) is winless in his last four outings but since allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 26, he has a 2.50 ERA in his last three starts. Paxton last pitched Monday, when he took a no-decision and allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings of New York's 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The left-hander is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA in three career starts against Colorado.

After short outings by Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela, the Rockies hope German Marquez (8-5, 5.12) can rebound from the worst showing of his career and avoid losing a third straight start.

On Monday, Marquez allowed career worsts of 11 runs and 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 19-2 loss to San Francisco. He is winless in his last three starts and 2-2 with a 7.55 ERA over his last seven.

Marquez is facing the Yankees for the first time but has done well in interleague play, going 6-0 with a 3.01 ERA in 13 starts.

