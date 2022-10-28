After a scorching summer, France swelters into an autumn heatwave

Daytime temperatures in excess of 30° are good news for those spending their autumn holidays in southern and central France. But some weather forecasters are worried that the unusual conditions are just another manifestation of climate change.

For the past two weeks, a huge depression has been moored out in the Atlantic, bathing most of coastal and south-central Europe in warm air from the Sahara Desert.

This is perfectly normal for the time of year, except that this Atlantic depression is bigger and more long-lasting that usual

Average daily temperatures for the whole of France have been 5° hotter than usual for the month of October.

And the forecasters at the national weather service, Météo France, see no signs of a change in the near future.

"We're predicting higher than normal temperatures until at least 20 November," says climate analyst Christine Berne.

And we'd better get used to it, because the phenomenon is here to stay.

"With global warming, summer heatwaves are likely to start earlier and continue on into the autumn," says Pierre Huat of Weather Solutions, a private company offering forecasts to concerned professionals in such sectors as shipping, agriculture and energy. "We're going to see more of the same, more of the time."

La Nina makes it three-in-a-row

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) has already suggested that we're headed for a mercifully mild winter in Europe,



Read more on RFI



Read also:

Climate change in France 'worse than expected' say researchers

Weather forecasters predict an unusually warm European winter

Why the sun is setting on summer later than usual this year