Scorching long weekend to follow cooler than usual August
Move over August, September is looking like the new summer.
The temperature didn't reach 30 C once in August, something that hasn't happened since 2008. The last long weekend of the summer, however, is set to be a scorcher.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 31 C on Sunday, and 32 C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
A 'Goldilocks' summer
There have only been five days with temperatures above 30 C since the first day of summer on June 21.
"I'd call it a Goldilocks summer. Not too hot, not too cold," said Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
The warmest day in August was Aug. 9, when the temperature hit 28.3 C. The last time the temperature topped 30 C was on July 11, with a high of 31.6 C.
Rainfall was also above average in August, with 110.8 millimetres of rain, compared to a normal of 86 millimetres.
We also had more rainy days than average.
"It was unusual, but we'll make up for it very soon," Kimbell said.