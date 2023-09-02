Scorching long weekend to follow cooler than usual August

A person sits along the Rideau Canal shoreline during a heat wave in Ottawa on June 6, 2021. Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures over 30 C next week. (Joseph Tunney/CBC - image credit)

Move over August, September is looking like the new summer.

The temperature didn't reach 30 C once in August, something that hasn't happened since 2008. The last long weekend of the summer, however, is set to be a scorcher.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 31 C on Sunday, and 32 C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A 'Goldilocks' summer

There have only been five days with temperatures above 30 C since the first day of summer on June 21.

"I'd call it a Goldilocks summer. Not too hot, not too cold," said Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The warmest day in August was Aug. 9, when the temperature hit 28.3 C. The last time the temperature topped 30 C was on July 11, with a high of 31.6 C.

Rainfall was also above average in August, with 110.8 millimetres of rain, compared to a normal of 86 millimetres.

We also had more rainy days than average.

"It was unusual, but we'll make up for it very soon," Kimbell said.