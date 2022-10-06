SCOR Investment Partners announces an intermediary closing of SCORLUX Infrastructure Loans IV at EUR 320 million

SCOR
·3 min read

Press release | October 5, 2022

042022



 

SCOR Investment Partners announces an intermediary closing of
SCORLUX Infrastructure Loans IV at EUR 320 million

 

 

SCOR Investment Partners is pleased to announce an intermediary closing of the fourth vintage of its senior secured infrastructure debt strategies, SCORLUX Infrastructure Loans IV, with commitments of
EUR 320 million.

 

The fund, classified as Article 9 under EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), builds on the success of its predecessors by investing exclusively in projects with positive environmental or social contributions and was granted the LuxFLAG Environment Applicant label status.

 

SCOR Investment Partners’ Infrastructure team, led by Paola Basentini, has been an active investor in European infrastructure since 2013 and has invested more than EUR 1.8 billion1 on behalf of global clients. The seasoned team, who has completed a total of 681 infrastructure debt projects across Europe, has already invested the fund in 10 projects that represent their core sustainable asset investment convictions, including: fiber networks, energy efficient data centers, renewable energies and green transports, across France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. This diversified portfolio reflects the team’s strong market access. Predominantly exposed to floating rate projects, the fund is expected to deliver a gross internal rate of return of close to 5.5%2.

 

The fund, for which the SCOR group is an anchor investor, received support from both new and existing institutional investors.

 

SCORLUX Infrastructure Loans IV’s fundraising continues towards its target size of exceeding
EUR 700 million.

 

 

 

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, commented: This closing confirms the attractiveness of infrastructure investments in this current economic environment, as well as the trust our investors place in our team and investment strategy. Providing strong inflation protection, these infrastructure investments deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns while positively impacting the real economy. The strategy remains particularly well-suited to current economic conditions and the pipeline of opportunities is strong.”

 

 

– End –

 

 

 

For more information, please contact Lauren Burns Carraud, Head of Marketing and Communications,
+33 1 58 44 76 62, lburns@scor.com

 

 

About SCOR Investment Partners

 

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

 

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6 billion as of August 31, 2022. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.5 billion (including undrawn commitments).

 

 

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

 

This advertising communication, intended exclusively for journalists and professionals of the press and media, is produced for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, invitation, or recommendation to purchase any service or investment product.

Before making any final investment decision, you must read all regulatory documents of the Fund, available free of cost upon request to the Sales & Marketing team of SCOR Investment Partners SE.

 


1 As of September 30, 2022.
2 IRR based on market conditions as of September 30, 2022.

 


Attachment


