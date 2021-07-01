SCOR and Covéa: Joint Statement

SCOR

Paris, 1st July, 2021

Joint statement

SCOR and Covéa confirm that the Life retrocession treaties, provided for in the settlement agreement announced on 10 June, 2021, have been executed.

Attachment


