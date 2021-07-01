SCOR and Covéa: Joint Statement
Paris, 1st July, 2021
Joint statement
SCOR and Covéa confirm that the Life retrocession treaties, provided for in the settlement agreement announced on 10 June, 2021, have been executed.
Los Angeles acquired Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for second-round and third-round picks.
Reggie Bush won the Heisman in 2005 but was forced to forfeit it after the NCAA ruled that he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC.
Elina Svitolina and recent French Open finalist Maria Sakkari are headed home after Round 2 losses.
Montreal was far improved in Game 2, but the overall effort still fell short in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Chris Paul is going to his first NBA Finals.
The shooting occurred before Terry's redshirt freshman season at Florida State. He was one of 10 people indicted last week on felony murder charges.
The heavily favoured Canadians simply overmatched their Chinese counterparts on Wednesday.
Chris Paul will play in his first NBA Finals after an eventful postseason.
The alleged victim was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday.
Introducing "America's Team": The Montreal Canadiens.
The Montreal Canadiens say Quebec's Public Health Department will not allow more than 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre.
College athletes in all 50 states will be able to earn income from the use of their own name, image and likeness.
England's chances of winning a major trophy have been a running joke for more than half a century, but at Euro 2020, the stars may finally be aligning.
Giannis came into the game doubtful with a hyperextended left knee.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28. Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 after hitting .160 with four home runs and
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from Nashville in exchange for two draft picks. The Predators get a second-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2022 in the trade announced Thursday. The 28-year-old Arvidsson is a two-time 30-goal scorer who has spent his entire seven-year NHL career with Nashville. After scoring 94 goals over three combined seasons, the Swede has scored only 25 combined goals while overcoming injuries during the past two
Patrick Beverley will face a suspension next season for shoving Chris Paul, sources told Yahoo Sports, while Chris' brother, C.J. Paul, said "that’s when you knew [Paul] took his heart."
USWNT midfielder and two-time World Cup Champion Julie Ertz joined Yahoo Sports to talk about training with her husband, Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz, during the pandemic. Ertz also explains how Sleep Number has helped her to get better nightly recovery that allows her to perform her best on the pitch.
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner vowed to keep manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and the core of his team, shaking off a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Angels in which New York wasted a four-run, ninth-inning lead. Steinbrenner spoke with reporters Thursday, the morning after the 11-8 defeat in which New York scored seven runs in the first inning. The Yankees are 41-39, fourth in the AL East, 8 1/2 games behind first-place Boston. New York had discussed the avail
If you expected it, it probably didn't happen.