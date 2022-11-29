Scope Technologies Announces Headquarters Expansion Plans and Unveils Its New Strategic Growth Vision

The expansion will enable Scope Technologies' team to develop innovative new solutions while better serving its growing client base

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Scope Technologies , a leader in the aerial and blueprint construction measurement and estimation sector, announced its plans to expand its headquarters and introduced an aggressive strategic growth and hiring plan.

The Denver-based company has relocated its headquarters to the Republic Plaza at 370 17th St, Suite 5000 in Denver. CO. The new headquarters features over 25,000 square feet of space, supporting the fast-growing company's newly announced expansion plans. "It's exciting to have the entire 50th floor as our new headquarters; it reminds you of our mission when you step off the elevator," said Asim Zaidi, CIO of Scope Technologies. "Republic Plaza has done an amazing job of establishing itself as the perfect building for our new corporate headquarters, and we are proud to be in a LEED Gold Certified Building. The common areas and training facility are great for our culture and growth plans."

Scope Technologies' growth over the past two years has necessitated the move and will better position the company to achieve its strategic growth vision.

In addition to expanding its physical footprint, Scope Technologies has announced its new strategic growth and hiring plan. This plan builds off the company's explosive success and will enable Scope Technologies to continue offering innovative solutions and exceptional customer service to its growing customer base.

"Our team is thrilled to be taking this natural next step," said Jerod Raisch, CEO of Scope Technologies. "Our cutting-edge building envelope measurement solutions and ProDocs 2.0, our estimating and work order creating SaaS is transforming the construction industry-an industry that has been slow to keep up with new technologies to make hard work easier. Our expanded headquarters, along with our strategic growth and hiring plans, opens the doors to new products and will help us reach new customer bases. We plan on hiring over fifty new employees over the next twelve months. The positive feedback and excitement we've received from customers utilizing our technology and our exponential growth are proof of the immense possibility for company expansion that is still untapped."

To learn more about Scope Technologies, visit www.scopeit.com .

About Scope Technologies

Scope Technologies has provided outstanding aerial and blueprint measurement reports since 2014. Founded by a construction industry veteran, Scope Technologies has been a leading provider of building envelope measurement reports and estimating software to help contractors save time, land more jobs, and increase annual revenues. The company's large data sets allow for rapid advancements in AI and machine learning, allowing it to continue to drive advancements in its current products and develop new disruptive products for its clients in the construction and insurance industries. Learn more at www.scopeit.com and follow Scope Technologies on social media:

