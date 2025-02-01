Scooter Williams Jr. helps East Texas A&M beat Northwestern State 72-50 to end 9-game skid

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Scooter Williams Jr. scored 16 points to help East Texas A&M defeat Northwestern State 72-50 on Saturday, ending the Lions' 9-game losing streak.

Williams shot 5 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lions (3-19, 1-10 Southland Conference). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen had 12 points and KC Ugwuakazi scored 10 on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Demons (10-12, 6-5) were led by JT Warren with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jon Sanders added 10 points. Addison Patterson had six points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press