Scooter, semi-truck crash with serious injuries closes a major Miami intersection, cops say

A motor scooter driver was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-truck at a major Miami intersection early Wednesday, police and fire rescue said.

The four-way intersection at Southwest 12 Avenue and Coral Way is closed in all directions for the investigation.

When officers and fire rescue arrived, they found the scooter’s driver unconscious. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said. His injuries were described as serious.

Due to a traffic crash with serious injuries, the intersection of S.W. 12 Avenue and 22 Street (Coral Way) has been shut down completely. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PcsEebcIAj — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 24, 2021

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the man riding the scooter ran the red light and collided with the truck, police said.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the morning rush hour.

This article will be updated.