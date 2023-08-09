Scooter rider critically injured when struck as 2 SUVs raced each other on KC street

A scooter rider is hospitalized in “very critical condition” Wednesday morning after being struck in a hit-and-run crash involving two SUVs that were racing each other on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

The wreck occurred about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday near East 77th Street as the victim was riding north on Troost on a blue and white Honda Metropolitan European-style scooter, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that two SUVs were racing at “very high rate of speed” north on Troost at the time of the wreck, she said. One or both of the SUVs struck the scooter’s rider. The drivers then fled without stopping.

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).