Scooter Braun – live: Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel join Ariana Grande in reportedly splitting from manager

Scooter Braun, one of the world’s biggest music managers, appeared unbothered at reports this week that two of his star clients have parted ways with him.

This week, it was claimed that pop star Demi Lovato and singer, actor and West End star Idina Menzel had exited Braun’s SB projects. Sources close to both artists confirmed this to The Independent.

The Independent has contacted Braun’s representatives for comment.

Rumours have been circulating that pop singer Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, both of whom have been with Braun since they launched their debut albums, are also set to split from the 42-year-old’s management services.

However, Bieber and Braun’s representatives denied the pair were severing professional ties.

On Twitter/X on Tuesday (22 August), Braun broke his silence by poking fun at the speculation, writing: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

12:03 , Peony Hirwani

Braun has famously been embroiled in a feud with Taylor Swift since 2019, when he purchased her longtime label, Big Machine Records and become the owner of the master recordings of her first six studio albums.

In November 2020, Braun sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal believed to be more than $300m (£234m).

At the time of the sale, Swift – who had wished to buy the masters herself – condemned Braun and called him a “bully” and the “definition of a toxic male privilege in our industry”.

The singer, 33, was inspired to re-record her earlier music, resulting in her ongoing Taylor’s Version series.

So far she has recorded: Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The latest instalment 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is scheduled to arrive on 27 October.

11:43 , Peony Hirwani

Scooter Braun cut his teeth as a party promoter in Atlanta before signing rising star Justin Bieber and setting off a meteoric rise. Now as megastars like Ariana Grande appear to flee his roster, Sheila Flynn looks back at the media mogul’s journey from night clubs to boardrooms.

Inside Scooter Braun’s life – from Taylor Swift feud to star clients leaving

11:23 , Peony Hirwani

Scooter Braun has reacted to multiple reports of stars leaving his music management firm this week.

Justin Bieber was the first artist to reportedly part ways with the mogul last week; however, representatives for both Bieber and Braun have since denied the reports.

The Independent understands that Demi Lovato and Frozen star Idina Menzel have exited Braun’s SB Projects. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has reportedly cut ties with Braun. Colombian superstar J Balvin also departed SB Projects in May this year.

10:54 , Peony Hirwani

Music mega-manager Scooter Braun is facing an exodus of clients this week as multiple stars reportedly rescind his services.

It is thus far unclear why Braun’s clients are leaving him; though, sources have told Variety that he is stepping back from day-to-day management to focus on his role as CEO of HYBE America, the South Korean entertainment company behind K-pop giant BTS. None of the stars to have left his management have commented publicly on their decisions.

