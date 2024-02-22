Scoot Henderson: ‘The Ignite path is perfect almost’

Scoot Henderson has had a roller coaster of a season but seems to have stirred the ship and built momentum lately. The rookie took some time to chat with HoopsHype on behalf of STARRY to talk about his goals, guys that stood out to him, and more.

This was your third straight year participating in All-Star Weekend with the Rising Stars game. Were you the veteran giving advice to some of the other guys?

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Scoot Henderson: Just a little bit. A little bit of advice, more like where to get things at. But I wouldn’t say a veteran. This year my main focus was just the mentality that I was going into the game. Just go out there and have fun. That’s what it’s all about at All-Star Weekend. The first two years I was just putting too much pressure on myself to play well. When you focus on that, the basketball gods don’t like that.

You putting too much pressure in the past kind of correlates to your own career, especially this season for yourself. From your past experiences at All-Star, have you taken certain things from that, where you can apply to your own every day life?

SH: Yeah, just seeing how players around the league handle their things around All-Star Weekend, how they go about their business, and stuff like that. It’s very eye-opening. I can just take a lot of these little tips and that from them. Just seeing them walk through the hotel room with their family and security, or whatever the case may be. So, just watching that and seeing how I can have that as a part of me.

What are your goals with the All-Star? In the future, how far do you want to go?

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

SH: I want to go very far with All-Star Weekend. I want to be in the most consecutive All-Star Weekends in a row, however long the man above has me playing in this game.

Playing in this year's Rising Stars game, have you seen anyone that has really surprised you?

SH: [Laughs] My class, this past draft class, we have a lot of talent. Just seeing that throughout the season, the other teams that we have been playing with their rookies were starting at least with Cason [Wallace], Keyonte [George], and Wemby [Victor Wembanyama]. Guys that have big roles on their team. Just know that there’s a lot of depth in this class.

Are you surprised at how nice they’ve looked?

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

SH: Nah, I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. Just knowing which team they come from in college, and the experience that they’ve been through. Knowing the work they put through. Just seeing that makes me happy as well.

Seeing some of the G League Ignite guys like Matas Buzelis. Any of those guys you feel like will be solid at the next level in the NBA?

SH: For sure, I think anybody who goes through Ignite is gonna learn a lot of things that most players don’t have at such a young age. The Ignite path is perfect almost, with guys like Matas [Buzelis] and Ron [Holland]. I didn’t get to see much of Ron yesterday, but knowing he will be coming into the league with a killer mindset. You see Matas hit the game-winner of the first team yesterday was great to see. Just seeing he has that confidence to go out there and put on a show.

Have you talked to Matas with advice on the G League Ignite and anything else?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

SH: For sure. Once he committed, I gave him a little bit of advice on how to manage the season, knowing that he’s coming from high school, AAU and things like that, where it’s not as serious. But coming straight into the G League, knowing that it’s serious, guys will be coming after them as a unit, not just as one player. Whether he’s a high pick or a low pick, they gonna be coming at them because of TV time or whatever.

