Scooby-Doo spin-off Velma renewed for season 2

Scooby-Doo spin-off series Velma has been renewed for season 2.

The animated series made its debut on Max earlier this year, and sees Mindy Kaling voice the fan-favourite character in an origin story.

The renewal news was confirmed by Max and Adult Swim's EVP of original comedy and adult animation Suzanna Makkos at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Thursday (June 15).

While being Max's most-watched launch for an original animated show, Velma attracted controversy when it debuted at the beginning of 2023.

Many took issue with the portrayal of the characters such as Velma, one viewer writing: "Can we please get some positive Brown Girl rep for once?? Why does every brown girl have to be written to be self-hating and insufferable??"

Another said of the fact that the Mystery Inc team aren't a team in this version: "Velma seemingly holds nothing but contempt for its source material. Not one character behaves anything like you'd expect, and none of them are enjoyable to watch. Daphne is vapid and mean, Fred is a rich douchebag, and Shaggy is a bore."

Despite the controversies, Velma has taken a positive step for greater representation by making its main character explicitly a lesbian.

The character has long been speculated to be LGBTQ+, and earlier this year Kaling opened up about the decision to give her a queer relationship in the show.

"I work on a couple of other shows about young women, and it just felt like this gift to explore, knowing that there’s all these expectations for the character. It was for this reason why it really felt worthy to do an origin story of her," she told Collider.

Velma is available to stream on HBO Max.

