'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Joe Ruby dead at 87

Joe Ruby, the co-creater of "Scooby-Doo," died Wednesday of natural causes at 87, his grandson Benjamin confirmed to Variety and BBC News.

“He never stopped writing and creating, even as he aged,” the grandson said in a statement to the outlets.

In a statement to USA TODAY Thursday, Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Blue Ribbon Content, said Ruby "made Saturday mornings special for so many children, including myself."

"He was one of the most prolific creators in our industry who gifted us some of animation’s most treasured characters and it was a thrill to host him at our studio," the statement continued. "'Scooby-Doo' has been a beloved companion on screens for more than 50 years, leaving an enduring legacy that has inspired and entertained generations. We at Warner Bros. Animation have the privilege and honor of carrying on that legacy and send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones."

The animated series "Scooby-Doo" began in 1969 and featured five lovable characters (Velma, Fred, Daphne, Shaggy, and Shaggy's dog Scooby-Doo), who rode in their big green van, the Mystery Machine, to help solve mysteries. Ken Spears was a co-creator with Ruby.

The official "Scooby-Doo" Instagram account also confirmed Ruby's death via a tribute, an animation of the mystery-solving gang below the words "Joe Ruby 1993 - 2020."

"Thank you, Joe Ruby, for co-creating and giving the world one of the grooviest cartoons that continues to influence generations today and beyond," the caption read.

Others took to social media to pay tribute to the late animator.

Canadian radio and television personality Stu Jeffries tweeted a photo of the show's characters.

"Scooby Doo co-creator Joe Ruby passed away at 87. Funeral services will be attended by family, friends and those meddling kids," he wrote, referencing a popular phrase from the show.

Author Mark Rees thanks Ruby on Twitter for "the childhood memories."

"There are certain films and TV series (along with many books and comics) that I hold entirely responsible for my lifelong obsession with all things weird and wonderful," he continued. "I think Scooby-Doo is right up there with Ghostbusters, Dracula and, later, The X-Files."

