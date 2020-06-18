‘Scoob!’ to Land on HBO Max Next Week

About a month and a half after it made its debut online for premium video on demand, the animated film “Scoob!” will launch on HBO Max on June 26.

The animated “Scooby Doo” film debuted online on May 15 for $19.99 after its original June theatrical release date was scrapped. Warner Bros. hasn’t released digital box office numbers for how the kids movie has performed since its digital release, but it only makes sense that the new film could help draw eyes to the new streaming service, which launched shortly after “Scoob!” began its PVOD run.

The two seasons of the original animated series “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” are available now on HBO Max.

“HBO Max is the perfect home for these ‘meddling kids’ and their dog,'” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV, said in a statement. “‘Scoob!’ tells the backstory of how these beloved friends met and formed Mystery Inc. It’s a perfect addition to our kids and family offering and will sit alongside beloved original ‘Scooby-Doo’ episodes.”

“Scoob!” is directed by Tony Cervone, Annie Award nominee for the feature “Space Jam” and two-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Duck Dodgers.”

It’s the first animated, feature-length version of the “Scooby-Doo” adventure and shows how Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo all provide voices for the animated film.

