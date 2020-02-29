Sciver backing England's openers at the T20 World Cup

Nat Sciver says it’s time for a ‘rethink’ for misfiring England opener Danni Wyatt ahead of their final T20 World Cup group-stage match against West Indies, writes Tom Harle.

Wyatt, 28, was named in the ICC T20I Team of the Year for 2019 but is in the midst of a lean run, making one score over 25 since July 2019.

After identical dismissals against Thailand and Pakistan - caught at point - Sciver admits the opener is going through a tough time.

“It’s hard when batters have a run when they don’t get as many runs as they want to, really,” said the England vice-captain.

“It’s hard to keep putting yourself out there and keep going for the shots that are your strengths.

“I thought Danni did that well against Pakistan and tried to get a few away. She got some luck, which is helpful when you’re feeling out of form.

“I’m hoping that between now and West Indies she can rethink things, or just take her mind off it.

“The line-up’s pretty settled at the moment. We bat all the way down and I am backing the openers.”

Wyatt’s opening partner Amy Jones hasn’t had a rosy time of it Down Under either, scoring just 46 runs in seven innings, with calls for Tammy Beaumont’s promotion gathering momentum.

The pair were dismissed for ducks against minnows Thailand, only the third time in the history of women’s international cricket both England openers have scored nought.

The fine form of Sciver, with two fifties from three group games, and Heather Knight has papered over the cracks and England remain on course for the semi-finals.

It’s anyone’s guess which West Indies team will turn up when two former winners clash at Sydney Showground, with Stafanie Taylor’s side suffering a shock loss to Pakistan.

“You don’t know what you’ll get from West Indies on the day,” said Sciver.

“The way the two games they’ve had have gone probably makes them more dangerous.

“We’ll have to be on our game an it’s a tight turnaround, so we won’t be able to get much training in.

“We’ll make sure we know what we need to know about their batters and bowlers ahead of the game.”