Scientists puzzled by extinct sea lizard with teeth like a Phillips head screwdriver

The new species, Stelladens mysteriosus, which lived 66-100 million years ago in the Late Cretaceous, was twice the size of a dolphin

An ancient sea-dwelling lizard with teeth resembling a Phillips head screwdriver has been found, leaving scientists baffled about what it was eating.

The new species, Stelladens mysteriosus, which lived 66-100 million years ago in the Late Cretaceous, was twice the size of a dolphin.

Fossils found in Morocco show its teeth had blade-like ridges running down their length, which were arranged in a star-shaped pattern on the top, reminiscent of a cross-head screwdriver.

“We have no idea what this animal was eating, because we don’t know of anything similar, either alive today or from the fossil record,” said Dr Nick Longrich from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, who led the study.

“It’s possible it found a unique way to feed, or maybe it was filling an ecological niche that simply doesn’t exist today. The teeth look like the tip of a Phillips head screwdriver or maybe a hex wrench.

“So what’s it eating? Phillips head screws? IKEA furniture? Who knows.”

Giant sea-faring lizards



Mosasaurs lived alongside dinosaurs, and were giant sea-faring lizards related to Komodo dragons, snakes and iguanas.

They were wiped out with about 90 per cent of species on Earth when the Chicxulub asteroid hit, about 66 million years ago.

The unique teeth suggest a specialised feeding strategy, or an unusual diet, but it remains unclear just what Stelladens ate

Most mosasaurs have teeth with two blade-like, serrated ridges on the front and back of the tooth to help cut prey, but Stelladens had anywhere from four to six of these blades running down each tooth.

The unique teeth suggest a specialised feeding strategy, or an unusual diet, but it remains unclear just what Stelladens ate.

The teeth are small, but stout and with wear on the tips, which seems to rule out soft-bodied prey, the experts said.

But they were not strong enough to crush heavily armoured animals such as clams or sea urchins.

A time of ‘weird’ animals



Researchers said it might suggest Stelladens were eating something small and lightly armoured, such as crustaceans or bony fish, or something that no longer exists.

Story continues

“There were weird animals living in the Cretaceous,” said Dr Longrich.

“It’s possible that this mosasaur ate something and occupied a niche that simply doesn’t exist anymore, and that might explain why nothing like this is ever seen again.

“It’s not like any mosasaur, or any reptile, even any vertebrate we’ve seen before.”

Several teeth were found with the same shape, suggesting they were the result of evolution rather than a one-off mutation.

Dr Nathalie Bardet, a marine reptile specialist from the Museum of Natural History in Paris, said: “I’ve worked on the mosasaurs of Morocco for more than 20 years and I’d never seen anything like this before – I was both perplexed and amazed!”

The research was published in the journal Fossil.