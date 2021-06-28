Scientists find Neanderthal ancestor, challenging what we thought about human evolution

Scientists say they have discovered a new kind of early human in Israel after studying pieces of fossilized bone dug up at a site used by a cement plant in central Israel.

After studying fossils in Israel, scientists said Thursday that they discovered a new kind of early human. Researchers from Tel Aviv University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem told Reuters they found pieces of a skull and lower jaw with teeth dating back 130,000 years, calling into question what we thought we knew about the human family tree.

The fossil has been named Nesher Ramla Homo after the site southeast of Tel Aviv where it was found. The new species coexisted with Homo sapiens for more than 100,000 years. Some scientists said the two species may have even been interbred.

"The discovery of a new type of Homo is of great scientific importance," said Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University, one of the leaders of the team that analyzed the remains. "It enables us to make new sense of previously found human fossils, add another piece to the puzzle of human evolution, and understand the migrations of humans in the old world."

The fossil remains of a skull and a jaw were uncovered at the site of excavations in the quarry of a cement plant near the central city of Ramla in Israel.

The discovery also unveiled characteristics of the new species, including very large teeth and no chin. The fossils were found among stone tools and the bones of horses and deer, similar to pre-Neanderthal groups in Europe.

The skull was flat, and a 3D shape analysis eliminated a connection to any other known group. These findings all challenge the original thinking that our evolutionary cousins originated in Europe.

"This is what makes us suggest that this Nesher Ramla group is actually a large group that started very early in time and are the source of the European Neanderthal," said Hila May, a physical anthropologist at the Dan David Center and the Shmunis Institute of Tel Aviv University.

Experts have never been able to fully explain how Homo sapiens genes were present in the earlier Neanderthal population in Europe, May said. And she believes the Nesher Ramla may be able to solve that mystery.

