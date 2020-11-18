Scientists finally solve mystery of glowing blue ring in space that was ‘unlike anything seen before’

(Independent)

Scientists have finally solved the mystery surrounding a glowing blue ring of light that was unlike anything astronomers had seen before.

Astronomers have spent years attempting to understand why the mysterious object in space had a circle of blue light around it, analysing images taken with telescopes both on the ground and in space.

Now scientists believe they have worked out how the blue light formed, bringing an end to the 16-year-old mystery and detailing the history of a spectacular and dramatic object in distant space.

The astronomers argue that the blue ring is not actually a ring at all, but a cone. The cloud of fluorescing debris probably formed after a sun-like star swallowed a smaller companion, and because one of the cones is facing directly at Earth, it looks from here as if it is a ring.

(The ring is not strictly blue, either, but the colour is instead a way of representing the otherwise invisible light that surrounds the object.)

Located 6,300 light-years away in the constellation Hercules, the Blue Ring Nebula is thought to be a short-lived phase after the merger of two starsNASA/JPL-Caltech/NASA/JPL-Caltech/M. Seibert (Carnegie Institution for Science)/K. Hoadley (Caltech)/GALEX Team

The observation is the first time that astronomers have seen a rare phase of the evolution of stars that occurs just a few thousand years after they began, and lasts only perhaps thousands of years, a short period at the scale of stars.

"The merging of two stars is fairly common, but they quickly become obscured by lots of dust as the ejecta from them expands and cools in space, which means we can't see what has actually happened," says lead study author Keri Hoadley, the David and Ellen Lee Postdoctoral Scholar in Physics at Caltech.

"We think this object represents a late stage of these transient events, when the dust finally clears and we have a good view," Hoadley says. "But we also caught the process before it was too far along; after time, the nebula will dissolve into the interstellar medium, and we would not be able to tell anything happened at all."

The mystery had baffled scientists for years since it was spotted. "Every time we thought we had this thing figured out, something would tell us 'No, that's not right,'" Mark Seibert, an astrophysicist with the Carnegie Institution for Science and a member of the GALEX team, said.

"That's a scary thing as a scientist. But I also love how unique this object is, and the effort that so many people put in to figure it out."