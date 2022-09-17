Scientists discover how to stay on the right side of your dog …

Dogs can be left or right-paw dominant - Adem Altan/AFP

Left-handed people should adopt left-pawed dogs because they will get on better and have a stronger relationship, scientists believe.

Dogs are naturally left or right pawed, like humans, but a new study has found the animals override their natural instinct to mimic their owner’s favourite hand.

For example, a naturally right-pawed dog will ignore its own innate tendencies and start being left paw dominant if its owner is left handed, and vice versa.

Scientists from the University of Lincoln recruited 62 dogs and asked owners to perform various tests to see if their dog was right or left-paw dominant.

They did this in two ways, the so-called “paw” and “reach” tests.

The former is to ask for the dog’s paw numerous times and see which one is most willingly given and the other is to hide something, a treat or toy, just out of reach of the animal but within sight to see which paw they use first to try and retrieve the sought after object.

An accompanying questionnaire delved into the traits and behaviour of the human, animal and their relationship.

“Interestingly, it was found that left-handed owners were more likely to own a dog with a left paw bias, and right-handed owners were more likely to own a dog with a right paw bias,” the researchers write in their study, published in the journal Animal Cognition.

“We conclude that owner handedness influences paw preference in dogs, and it should be considered when suitably pairing dogs to potential owners, especially in assistance work.”

Ms Kimberley Charlton, lead author of the study, said that a dog is 80 per cent more likely to be left pawed if its owner is left handed.

“We didn’t necessarily find that all left-handed owners had left-pawed dogs, and vice versa,” she said.

“However, it was found that dogs with left-handed owners were significantly more likely to have a left paw bias. This was the same for right-handed owners.”

But the reason why dogs copy humans in this manner remains unknown, and is a prime avenue for future research.

“Is it habit? Is it from observing? Does a preference build from being positively reinforced over the years? What do the dogs gain from being more in-sync with their owners?” Ms Charlton said.

She added that she thinks dogs and people will in the future be “matched” based on if they are left or right handed/pawed, and this would likely be of particular benefit to assistance dogs and rescue animals.

The benefits of this, she said, are a successful relationship between the two species.

“The characteristics that come with being left or right handed/pawed may benefit dogs and their owners by functioning the same way,” Ms Charlton explained.

“For example, the left hemisphere is used in discrimination between previously encountered objects. Therefore right handed/pawed owners and dogs could be better at sports like agility.

“For assistance dogs, if they are trained to be right pawed but the new owner is left handed, it might cause difficulty when walking as the dog would be trained to walk on one side but the person may be more steady with the animal on their other side.

“It would also be interesting to look at the paw preference of dogs relinquished to rescues compared to their previous owners - was it a factor that set them up for an unsuccessful relationship?”

Dr Ellis Frasnelli, who co-authored the research while at the University of Lincoln and who is now at the University of Trento in Italy, added: “The coordination would definitely improve.

“Think about humans too; it is easier to coordinate with someone who has the same handedness/lateral bias.”