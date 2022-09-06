The Scientists Who Cracked Google Translate for Whale Sounds

Tom Mustill
·11 min read
Tom Mustill
Tom Mustill

The global mecca for whale-watching, Monterey Bay, is a short drive from the epicenter of the Information Age, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. In the summer of 2018, three years after my first fateful trip there, I was working just down the road from Britt [Selvitelle] and Aza [Raskin]. They drove down to our house, where my crew and I were staying during a film shoot. I had also invited Dr. John Ryan, a soft-spoken scientist in his fifties from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute with a penchant for skateboard- ing and roller coasters. John was already a believer in the power of AI to help explore whale sounds. Monterey Bay is cold; a feeding ground. It was thought that most humpback song happened far away, in their tropical breeding grounds. But John had a deep-sea listening station hooked up to his office, and he decided to trawl the recordings. It took hundreds of hours. To his astonishment he discovered the songs of hundreds of animals. John and his colleagues had then trained AIs, which made short work of six years of recordings, adding Blue and Fin whales to their listening skillset. They uncovered humpbacks singing in Monterey across nine months of the year. They learned the cold waters sometimes rang with whalesong for over twenty hours a day. John’s recordings covered the time Prime Suspect had been in Monterey. He told me that he bet our whale’s voice had been captured somewhere on his tapes. Sitting amid our stacked life vests, camera gyroscopes, charging batteries, and whirring hard drives, we ate fajitas and listened intently as Aza and Britt explained the plan they’d hatched. They were going to take the incredible computational power of the tech behind Google Translate and apply it to decoding animal communications.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Gregory Sherman</div>
Gregory Sherman

To understand what the hell this meant, Britt and Aza had to give John and me a lesson in how AI had revolutionized translation. People had been using computers to translate and analyze language for decades; the field is known as natural language processing. Until recently, however, you had to laboriously teach the machine how to turn one human language into another. Computer programs were given decision trees to work through when faced with text in one language, and had to be instructed on what to do in every situation; they needed bilingual dictionaries and to be told the rules of grammar and so on. Writing these programs was time-consuming, and the results were rigid. Situations the programmers hadn’t anticipated would arise and crash the program, such as the computers’ inability to overcome misspellings.

Watch This Stunning Footage of Orca Whales Killing a Great White Shark

But then came two developments: The first was the blossoming of new AI tools, like artificial neural networks—the same computer programs based on structures in the human brain that Julie used to discover unique dolphin whistles. Especially powerful in this regard were neural networks arranged in multiple layers called deep neural networks (DNNs). The second development was that the internet had made enormous volumes of translated text data freely available—Wikipedia, film subtitles, the minutes of meetings of the EU and the UN, millions of documents carefully translated into many languages.

These texts were ideal fodder for DNNs. Engineers could feed the algorithms both halves of the translation and ask the DNN to translate between them, but without using any existing language rules. Instead, the DNNs could create their own. They could try lots of different ways of seeing how to get from one language to a correct translation in another, and they could gamble with probabilities, again and again. They could learn the patterns for how to correctly translate. When it worked, the DNN would remember and test if it would work in a different context. The machines were learning in much the same way Jinmo Park’s computer vision algorithm learned to match whale tail flukes for Happywhale. Jinmo didn’t need to teach his program what a whale was, or how humans match one tail fluke to another. He simply needed lots of labeled examples and enough further unlabeled data for his algorithms to run through over and over until it found a way to make the patterns match.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>An example of word relationships in English.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Grand Central Publishing</div>

An example of word relationships in English.

Courtesy Grand Central Publishing

While the first language-translation machines that used DNNs were decent, they were still nowhere near human competency. Most crucial, they still required our supervision: We had to give them examples of translation for them to work. Then came a very left-field development. In 2013, Tomas Mikolov, a computer scientist at Google, and his colleagues showed how, if you fed lots of texts to a different kind of neural network, you could ask it to look for patterns in the relationships between the words within a language. Similar or associated words would be placed close to each other, and dissimilar and less associated ones farther away. Aza quoted the linguist J. R. Firth: “You shall know a word by the company it keeps!”

For example, he explained: “ice” occurs often next to “cold,” but rarely does “ice” occur next to “chair.” This gives the computer a hint that “ice” and “cold” are semantically related in a way that “ice” and “chair” are not. Using written language to find these patterns of association, the neural network could embed each word into a map of the relationships of all the words in a language. I pictured this as a sort of star chart where each star was a word and each constellation within the galaxy of the language represented how those words were used relative to one another. It’s actually impossible to visualize these “galaxies,” as the numbers of words and their myriad geometric relationships mean they have hundreds of dimensions. But here is Britt and Aza’s example of the top ten thousand most spoken words in English compressed down to a 3D picture.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Each dot is one of the top ten thousand spoken words in English arranged as a galaxy of relationships.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Grand Central Publishing</div>

Each dot is one of the top ten thousand spoken words in English arranged as a galaxy of relationships.

Courtesy Grand Central Publishing

What Mikolov and his colleagues discovered next was mind-blowing: you could do algebra on language! Britt and Aza broke it down: If you asked the program to take “king” and subtract “man” and add “woman,” the closest word in the cloud, the answer it produced was “queen.” It had not been taught what king or queen was, but it “knew” that a woman king was a queen. Even without knowing what a language meant, you could make a map of it and then explore it mathematically.

I was stunned. I’d always considered words and language as emotional, fuzzy, changeable things—and yet here was projected English, automatically assembled by a machine given billions of examples, into patterns of the relationships between words that we unthinkingly carry in our own heads, the harvest of our own neural networks from the big data of our own lives: the books, conversations, movies, and other information our brains have been fed and unconsciously tucked away.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Hernan Segui</div>
Hernan Segui

This discovery was useful for finding relationships within a language, but what did it have to do with translation? This is the really neat part. In 2017 came a game-changing realization, one that had convinced Britt and Aza that these techniques could help with animal communications. A young researcher named Mikel Artetxe at the University of the Basque Country discovered that he could ask an AI to turn the word galaxies of different languages around, superimposing one onto another. And eventually, as if manipulating an absurdly complex game of Tetris, their shapes would match, the constellations of words would align, and if you looked at the same place in the German word galaxy where “king” sits in the English one, you would find “König.”

No examples of translation or other knowledge about either language was required for this to work. This was automatic translation with no dictionary or human input. As Britt and Aza put it, “Imagine being given two entirely unknown languages and that just by analyzing each for long enough you could discover how to translate between them.” It was a transformation of natural language processing.

And then came other new tools, too. Unsupervised learning techniques that worked on audio, in recordings of raw human speech, automatically identified what sounds were meaningful units—words. Other tools could look at word units and infer from their relationships how they were constructed into phrases and sentences—syntax. These were computer programs inspired by the circuitry of our brains, finding and linking patterns in our languages, which is how modern translation machines, like Google Translate, work today. And they work incredibly well, capable of translating sentences from English into Mandarin or Urdu, instantly and with reason- able accuracy. But how would they discover patterns in the communications of other animals?

For decades, humans have been trying to decode animal communication systems by looking for a Rosetta Stone—some sort of key to unlock them, a way into the unknown. Working with the smallest units, the simplest or most obvious vocalizations—like alarm calls and signature whistles—we attempted to identify a signal that might be meaningful to an animal, and then try to link it with a behavior to decode it. There was no other way, because we had no idea what any of the other sounds the animals were making meant—or if they had any meaning at all. Yet here was this new computer tool, unsupervised machine translation, that thrived despite not being instructed what any of the human languages it was given to translate meant. Britt and Aza didn’t need an automatic translation machine to interpret my facial expression when they told me this: holy crap. So would this work with animals? I asked them. Could you approach investigating animal “languages” by mapping all the vocalizations a species makes into a galaxy and comparing the patterns in these to the patterns in other species? Yes, they said. That was the plan.

My mind raced. If I understood this correctly, we could map animal communication systems as we have never been able to before. We could start exploring them in-depth by comparing them to one another. We could watch those communication galaxies change and evolve over time. We could inch outward from communication systems that share likely similarities, to those less similar. From comparing different families of fish-eating killer whales, to marine-mammal-eating killer whales, to pilot whales, to bottlenose dolphins, to blue whales, to elephants, to African grey parrots, gibbons, and humans. If—and it’s a big if—our automatic human- language-analysis tools worked at finding patterns in other species’ communication systems, they could help us construct a context for all animal communications. It could give us an idea of the diversity and number of galaxies in the communication universe and where we humans sit within it. Of course, the vocalizations of whales, dolphins, and other nonhumans might just be emotional noise, bereft of meaning, deep structure, or syntax. In which case, perhaps feeding lots of their communications into these algorithms would be like asking a facial recognition app to scan a pizza. But after all I’d learned, this felt unlikely. And even if cetaceans did have something like natural language, these techniques might still fail for other reasons.

One theory that explains why machine translations of human natural languages works so well is that all our languages are fundamentally capturing the same information. People living in Mongolia and Uganda live similar lives, in the sense that they perceive similar worlds, filled with similar objects and agents, with similar relationships, all bound by similar physics. Because the same things are therefore possible in these distant human worlds, their languages have ended up with a similar relational structure, allowing us to translate Swahili into Mongolian.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Courtesy Grand Central Publishing</div>
Courtesy Grand Central Publishing

Whales and dolphins experience very different worlds to us, and if they have a world model captured in language, it is also likely to be very different. There may well be no similarities in the patterns of relationships between the units of humpback whale-speak and those of English, but knowing this would still be illuminating. Discovering rich, complex structures and relationships within nonhuman communication systems that bear no resemblance to those in human language would be a revelation in itself, hinting at parallel animal worldviews that we could explore. It’s language, Jim, but not as we know it.

For Britt and Aza, modern machine learning is a “fundamentally new tool,” for discerning patterns both within and between languages. A tool that could, in Aza’s words, allow us to “take off our human glasses.” I thought of Bob Williams and the Hubble telescope. Surely this, too, was worth a shot.

Excerpted from HOW TO SPEAK WHALE by Tom Mustill. Copyright © 2022 by Tom Mustill. Reprinted by arrangement with Grand Central Publishing. All rights reserved.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • No. 1 seed Swiatek advances to 4th round | US Open updates

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament: No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open. Swiatek won the last five games of the second set and has a potential path to a U.S. Open championship that does not include any past tournament champions. With Serena Williams headed into retirement following her loss Friday, there’s not a single past champion still playing in the tournament. That could open the door for Swiatek — and

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over hard-luck Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton caught a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead the Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 Labour Day victory over the Edmonton Elks in front of 30,479 fans at McMahon Stadium. Ka’Deem Carey had a rushing touchdown for the Stampeders (7-4), who avenged a 32-20 loss to the Elks a year ago during the annual Labour Day Classic contest. Rene Paredes had a field goal and a single for the Stamps, who won their 400th home game in franchise history. Quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t