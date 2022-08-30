Scientists crack genetic code of the immortal jellyfish. Can it teach us about human aging?

Researchers in Spain have cracked the genetic code of the immortal jellyfish, so-called because it can repeatedly rejuvenate itself – a feat scientists hope can lead to advances in how to treat human aging.

But don't expect this understanding of the tiny jellyfish, which measures less than ¼ of an inch, to immediately provide breakthroughs for human immortality, said Carlos López-Otín, one of the co-authors of the study published in the August 29th issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,

However, "from this knowledge we hope to find better answers to the many diseases associated with aging that overwhelm us today," said López-Otín, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, in a description of the research on the university's website.

He and a team of researchers at the University of Oviedo in Spain mapped the genome of the immortal jellyfish (a species called Turritopsis dohrnii) and that of a similar jellyfish (Turritopsis rubra), which cannot rejuvenate itself.

Like a butterfly that can transform back into a caterpillar

The small immortal jellyfish – it's tinier than the nail on your little finger, according to the Natural History Museum in London – can release sperm and eggs when it's mature, in what's called its medusa stage.

But if it comes under attack, is injured or is stressed – by starvation or changing temperatures – the medusa version of the jellyfish shrinks, "reabsorbing its tentacles and losing the ability to swim," the museum notes, and resorts to a polyp, a previous life stage. In a process called transdifferentiation, the polyp cells regenerate into new jellyfish.

Some other jellyfish have the ability to regenerate themselves, but not after sexual reproduction, as the immortal jellyfish can. The immortal jellyfish is akin to "a butterfly which, instead of dying, would be able to transform back into a caterpillar and then metamorphose into an adult butterfly once again," the museum said.

By comparing the genetic makeup of the two different jellyfish, the University of Oviedo researchers found specific "genomic keys," which allow the immortal jellyfish to rejuvenate itself, even after it has reproduced.

Genes identified in the immortal jellyfish included those involved in DNA replication and repair, and stem cell renewal, the researchers said.

A key to the immortal jellyfish's ability to regenerate is that its cells can develop into whatever type of cell is needed, Monty Graham, a jellyfish expert and director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, told The Wall Street Journal.

'A new line of study that's worth pursuing'

Much more research is needed to discover how the immortal jellyfish's cellular abilities could lead to advances in humans, said Graham, who was not involved in the University of Oviedo research.

For now, there's no immediate application, he said. "We can't look at it as, hey, we are going to harvest these jellyfish and turn it into a skin cream," Graham told Reuters.

Instead, he said, "It's one of those papers that I do think will open up a door to a new line of study that's worth pursuing."

