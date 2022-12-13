Scientists achieve major advance in fusion energy that could provide clean, carbon-free power

Elizabeth Weise and Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·8 min read

California scientists have achieved a major advance in fusion energy, a technology that could potentially provide clean, carbon-free power in years to come, the Department of Energy announced Tuesday.

The breakthrough was made at 1:03 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility, 50 miles east of San Francisco. The work uses giant lasers to create heat and pressure like those found inside a star, enough to drive atoms together, releasing tremendous energy.

The advance described Tuesday was that researchers have been able to create more energy in the process than they put into it, what's known as "ignition." In a news conference, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm described it as a "fusion breakthrough" that "will go down in the history books."

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announces a major scientific breakthrough in fusion research that was made at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, during a news conference at the Department of Energy in Washington on Tuesday.
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm announces a major scientific breakthrough in fusion research that was made at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, during a news conference at the Department of Energy in Washington on Tuesday.

"It's a scientific milestone," said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. "It's also an engineering marvel beyond belief."

The hope is that in time, this process can be scaled up and done cheaply enough to create power that is carbon-free without the creation of radioactive waste, which is the challenge with fusion's more problematic sibling, nuclear fission.

How does climate change affect you?: Subscribe to the weekly Climate Point newsletter

READ MORE: Latest climate change news from USA TODAY

"Reaching ignition is an achievement that has come after over 60 years of global research,” said Jill Hruby, undersecretary for nuclear security and administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Tammy Ma, a fusion energy scientist who worked on the experiment, said she was standing in an airport waiting room when her boss called to tell her it had been a success. "I burst into tears. I was jumping up and down in the waiting area," she said.

The arrival of commercial fusion reactors that power cities will take years and the work of both public and private researchers, said Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

“I don’t want to give you a sense that we’re going to plug the NIF (National Ignition Facility at Livermore) into the grid. But this is the fundamental building block” of such work, she said.

How did they do it?

Fusion consists of combining two atoms together, a process that releases tremendous amounts of energy. It's the opposite of nuclear fission, in which atoms are blasted apart, also releasing energy.

At Livermore, the researchers focused 192 enormous lasers on a tiny metal cylinder no bigger than a pencil eraser, inside of which sat a tiny, peppercorn-sized pellet of fuel.

"The lasers smash the pellet in from all sides, which compresses it to the point you get the density and temperature to trigger fusion, similar to what you have in the sun," said Eric Gimon, a particle physicist and senior fellow with Energy Innovations, a nonpartisan energy and climate policy firm.

For the first time, researchers were able to get more energy out of the process than they put in – a proof of concept that this can, eventually, be an energy source. “About 2 megajoules in about 3 megajoules out, a gain of 1.5,” said Marvin Adams, the deputy administrator for defense programs at the National Nuclear Security Administration.

When the pressure and heat were sufficient, the atoms combine, releasing more energy than had been put into the process. That was the breakthrough – previously it always took more energy to make the process happen than came out. Now the calculus has changed, making energy production, eventually, possible.

"This is just the first step," Gimon said. "If you were climbing the Eifel Tower, this would only be the first landing."

Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, center, is joined by, from left, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Arati Prabhakar, the president's science adviser, and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams. Budil discusses a major scientific breakthrough in fusion research that was made at the lab in California, during a news conference at the Department of Energy in Washington on Tuesday.
Kim Budil, director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, center, is joined by, from left, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, Arati Prabhakar, the president's science adviser, and National Nuclear Security Administration Deputy Administrator for Defense Programs Marvin Adams. Budil discusses a major scientific breakthrough in fusion research that was made at the lab in California, during a news conference at the Department of Energy in Washington on Tuesday.

How would a fusion reactor work?

After many scientific and engineering obstacles are overcome, the goal would be to create a power plant that used fusion to generate heat and electricity.

"The potential benefits are enormous clean, carbon, free, abundant, reliable energy capable of meeting the world's energy demands," said Ma, a plasma physicist and Lead for Inertial Fusion Energy on the project.

When the atoms are smashed together and combine, neutrons are released. These stream out of the reaction chamber and can be used to heat a liquid, probably water, to create steam. This steam in turn could be used to power turbines that would produce electricity, said Alain Brizard, a theoretical fusion expert at Saint Michael's College in Vermont who was not part of the project.

The entire process produces "an order of magnitude" less radioactive material than a nuclear power plant that splits atoms through fission, he said.

The material of the reactor itself would become slightly radioactive, but with a very short half-life of a few days to a few weeks, unlike the products from nuclear power plants, some of which can require thousands of years to become safe, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Fusion power plants would also not have the possibility of catastrophic failures and meltdowns such as can accidentally occur in nuclear plants, as they did in Chernobyl or Fukushima.

With fusions, the entire process stops as soon as you turn off the laser, Brizard said. 

Russia's war renews nuclear disaster fears: What to know about radiation

This photo shows the type of cryogenic target that was used to reach the burning plasma state achieved for the first time in a laboratory experiment in November 2020 and February 2021 at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. NIF’s 192 lasers focus on a tiny fuel capsule suspended inside a cylindrical x-ray oven called a hohlraum (left, in the circle). The dimpled surface scatters stray light to prevent damage to the laser. The target is connected to a cryogenic cooler (far right), and the wires connect to the heaters and sensors that are needed to control the shape of the fuel layer.
This photo shows the type of cryogenic target that was used to reach the burning plasma state achieved for the first time in a laboratory experiment in November 2020 and February 2021 at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. NIF’s 192 lasers focus on a tiny fuel capsule suspended inside a cylindrical x-ray oven called a hohlraum (left, in the circle). The dimpled surface scatters stray light to prevent damage to the laser. The target is connected to a cryogenic cooler (far right), and the wires connect to the heaters and sensors that are needed to control the shape of the fuel layer.

Don't count on fusion power anytime soon

The road from the tiny experiment in Livermore to fusion power plants is long, experts say. The process will have to be repeated, tested, scaled up and made economically viable, which will take years if not decades.

"I would say that in the next 20 years we would have a commercially operating nuclear fusion reactor," Brizard said.

These are going to be big plants – the size of today's power plants.

"It's not going to be like Mr. Fusion in 'Back to the Future II,'" said Brizard, referencing the coffee-can-sized fusion reactor that fueled the DeLorean at the end of the film. 

The work is a prime example of the painstaking time involved in getting scientific breakthroughs. It was decades in the making and is an excellent example of the power of serious, deep, long-term scientific research and development, the kind that can only be funded by the public sector, experts said.

"The science and technology challenges on the path to fusion energy are daunting, but making the seemingly impossible possible is when we're at our very best," said Budil. "This is how we do really big, hard things."

Read more about renewable energy from USA TODAY:

What this means for climate change and renewables

The breakthrough is not the answer to climate change and doesn't mean work to shift to carbon-neutral energy production can stop.

"There’s no chance that this will be commercialized by 2030 and we have to cut our country's emissions 50% by 2005 levels by then if we hope to keep temperature rise at a relatively safe level," said Michael O'Boyle, director of electricity policy at Energy Innovation.

The world will need to stay focused on adding more diversity to the global energy mix, like deploying already mature carbon-neutral technologies such as wind, solar, hydro and nuclear, and continuing to explore emerging technologies like geothermal power and offshore floating wind.

"This is definitely good news that we’ve got another potentially promising option in the long run but we’re just going to have to wait and see how things go," O'Boyle said.

Business implications  

A few dozen startups are already working on commercializing fusion energy. Others are likely to capitalize on it once it becomes available.

Connecticut company FuelCell Energy, for instance, now develops electrolyzers to make hydrogen as a fuel source. Now, the company works with the Idaho National Laboratory to use nuclear power to generate hydrogen, but fusion offers even more potential, said Tony Leo, the company's chief technology officer.

"This could be very inexpensive power," he said, potentially fueling airplanes and cars. "As a person in an industry that uses power and as a consumer, there's a benefit right there.

"It's not going to change the energy landscape tomorrow, but it will in one to two decades," Leon added.

Scientific details

The reaction required scientists to compress the fuel to pressures, temperatures and densities higher than those at the center of the sun, said Alex Zylstra, the principal experimentalist on the project.

To achieve ignition requires reaching temperatures over 100 million degrees, "10-times hotter than the sun, and the entire reaction occurs in a fraction of a nanosecond, a billion times faster than you can blink your eye," said Arthur Pak, a staff scientist at the National Ignition Facility.

Lawrence Livermore's laser, which is based on now outdated technology, is the size of three football fields and has the capacity to produce 500 trillion watts of energy, said Jean-Michel Di Nicola, chief engineer for the laser system. "For a very short amount of time – we are talking about only a few billionths of a second – it exceeds the entire U.S. power grid."

There are still tiny flaws in the shells used to house the experiment, said Michael Stadermann, the target fabrication program manager at Lawrence Livermore. Minimizing those flaws, which are now the size of bacteria, will help improve the efficiency of future fusion reactions.

"We should be able to reproduce or even improve on this," he said.

The team has several methods of checking its results, in part by trapping the neutrons released by the experiment. Outside experts also spent much of the last week reviewing the figures to confirm that government scientists had achieved ignition.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fusion energy sees major advance: What does it mean for clean power?

Latest Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Fraud, Campaign Finance Violations

    The FTX founder has been accused of making straw donations to political candidates in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday

  • Breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy announced

    US researchers have overcome a major barrier to achieving low-carbon nuclear fusion.

  • Is nuclear fusion the answer?

    The race is on to build fusion reactors that would provide limitless energy without nuclear waste or carbon emissions

  • U.S. lab hits fusion milestone raising hopes for clean power

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. scientists on Tuesday revealed a breakthrough on fusion energy that could one day help curb climate change if companies can scale up the technology to a commercial level in the coming decades. Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California on Dec. 5 for the first time briefly achieved a net energy gain in a fusion experiment using lasers, the U.S. Energy Department said. The scientists focused a laser on a target of fuel to fuse two light atoms into a denser one, releasing the energy.

  • Former Fort Mill teacher charged with sexual exploitation of minor, sheriff says

    The suspect formerly taught at two schools in the Fort Mill school district, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Chiefs beat Broncos ... barely. They’ll need to be better to heed this Andy Reid call

    Denver had a chance to win in a contest where one win-probability chart put its chances at 0% in the second quarter.

  • Department of Energy to announce nuclear fusion breakthrough on Tuesday; reports

    Long considered the holy grail of energy production, in the future fusion could provide clean, carbon-free and non-radioactive electricity production.

  • Crunch Time for South Africa’s Ramaphosa as Vote Looms on Cash-in-Sofa Report

    (Bloomberg) -- South African lawmakers will decide Tuesday whether to institute impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa, three days before the governing party meets to consider re-electing him as its leader. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherS

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • 'I don't think we're done yet:' Bombers coach O'Shea weighs in on new three-year deal

    WINNIPEG — Wade Miller knew he was talking to a winner when he first interviewed Mike O’Shea in 2013. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers president and chief executive officer told the story at a press conference Friday, where he and O’Shea talked about the three-year contract extension the head coach had recently signed through the 2025 season. That first interview took place with Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters in the Toronto airport, a city where O’Shea had been the Argonauts’ special teams c

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win

    DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest ke

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w