The scientifically proven trick to help you avoid eating so much junk food

We're all familiar with the expression 'everything in moderation' – and diet, of course, is no different. Although we all try to keep it balanced, including plenty of immune system boosting foods in the mix, lockdown has basically tipped everything on its head and I don't know about you guys, but now more than ever I've been gorging on junk. Namely ice cream (salted caramel, if you're interested) and cheesecake (literally any flavour I can get my hands on).

Luckily, a new piece of promising research, published in Clinical Psychological Science, has emerged from the University of Minnesota which suggests there could be a super simple way to steer yourself away from the unhealthier options and back onto something your body will appreciate a little more.

The study asked 244 young adults (some of whom were attempting to lose weight, some not) to choose between 'healthy' and 'unhealthy' food items presented on a computer screen. Some participants had been instructed to watch a two-minute video beforehand too, advocating the benefits of healthy eating.



When being asked to choose between the food options, the young adults were told to either speak in first person – e.g. saying "What do I want?" – or third person, addressing themselves by their own names – e.g. "Jo, what do you want?".

Interestingly, those who spoke to themselves in third person were more likely to ditch the junk food even favour of a healthier choice. Even more so if they'd watched the video beforehand too.

"Findings indicated that dieters benefited the most from the combined use of distanced self-talk and a health prime [watching the video]," say the study's authors. "Non-dieters made healthier choices when using distanced self-talk, regardless of whether they were primed with a health goal or not. These findings suggest that distanced self-talk may constitute a self-control strategy that encourages healthier eating."

As always, the researchers also stressed that more studies are needed – but hey, it's still a very simple tactic to try. I'll be giving it a go next time that cheesecake craving kicks in... so, in about ten minutes then?

